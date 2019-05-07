In case you had forgotten — in the excitement of both the arrival of baby Sussex and Amy Schumer's baby on the same day — the 2019 Met Gala was held on Monday, May 6. Red carpet coverage began at 5 p.m. ahead of the annual fundraising event. One star everyone was watching out for was good old Kim K. And Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the 2019 Met Gala were turning some heads.

According to Cosmopolitan, Kardashian showed up wearing a neutral, sheer, knee-length dress with "gathered details and a plunging neckline." The wet look was designed by Thierry Mugler — and apparently inspired by a vintage pic of Sophia Loren, according to the publication. "This is the first time in 20 years that Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Thierry Mugler," Kim told E! News on the red carpet. "He hasn't designed in 20 years, so to come and design this gown for me is such an honor. This is about eight months in the making." She continued, "He just envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping, that is the vibe tonight." Meanwhile, West sported a decidedly more casual all-back jacket and pants ensemble, according to ET Online.

Take a look at Kimye's look for yourself!

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, Kim K took to Twitter to tease a few visuals of the inspiration behind her Met Gala look.

It seems Twitter had mixed feelings about Kardashian's 2019 look. Mostly because it looked a bit too familiar — and partially because it seemed like she didn't even try to stick this year's theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion." One Twitter user wrote, "Kim Kardashian wearing a tight nude minidress..." along with a GIF of Meryl Streep from The Devil Wears Prada muttering, "Groundbreaking."

Another person tweeted, "Kim Kardashian showing up to the met gala every year wearing a skin tight body con dress and hair lookin like she just stepped outta the shower."

Yet another Twitter user chimed in with, "Lowkey wanted more from Kim and Kanye."

Others were simply in love with the wet look. One Twitter user wrote, "Ok @KimKardashian is an absolute STUNNER. Her body is to die for. Yes honey."

Another person tweeted, "@KimKardashian I. AM. SHOOK."

Earlier on Monday, rumors started flying that Kardashian and West had welcomed their fourth child via surrogate, according to OK! magazine. But Kim K quickly laid the speculation to rest with a single tweet. "Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that's not true! It's Met Monday, I'm in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol," she wrote.

Although there's no baby boy yet for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, there is a special reward coming for Kim K having to wear that uncomfortable-looking dress — along with a corset — according to People: Donuts. “I have doughnuts waiting for me tomorrow morning, hot, fresh doughnuts,” she said on the red carpet. “They are special ones from here vanilla with rainbow sprinkles.” (Sounds like a fair tradeoff, to me.) You've definitely earned it, Kim!