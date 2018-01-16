Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Baby No. 3 Memes Show Fans Were So Ready For This

It finally happened, Kardashian fans. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed baby no. 3 on Monday with the help of a surrogate, and their family grew by one little girl. Of course, the internet being the internet, there are already some great memes about Kim and Kanye's third baby out there, because people need a way to cope in the face of all the recent Kardashian baby news, and what better way than with humor?

Kim announced the birth of her daughter on her website. The statement included the baby's birthday, along with her weight and time of birth — 7 pounds, 6 ounces, at 12:47 a.m. The rest of the post included a statement, which read:

Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.

Kim confirmed the sex of the baby in November on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, so the fact that the new addition is a girl isn't a surprise to fans. But an exact due date or a name were not revealed to the public, and every little detail about each of the recent Kardashian pregnancies always sets off fans on social media. The birth of Kim and Kanye's daughter is of course no exception.

Recently, rumors flew that Kim's sister, Kylie Jenner, was in labor with a baby she hasn't even officially confirmed the existence of yet. So some of the memes on Twitter focused on the fact that while everyone was focused on that possibility, Kim's baby was born instead. Not even Mom-ager Kris Jenner could have planned that bait-and-switch better.

Some of the memes definitely made mention of Kris, though, and the scheming some think she may be doing behind the scenes involving the Kardashian's hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians thanks to the arrivals of the newest members of the family.

Other social media users who are apparently not fans of the Kardashian and Jenner families were less than impressed by news of the birth of Kim's third child, and made that fact known through the use of funny GIFs on Twitter.

This story is developing...