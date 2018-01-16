Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Statement About Baby No. 3 Is Really Sweet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child Tuesday when Kim's surrogate gave birth to a baby girl. Kim took to her app to release their statement about baby no. 3, announcing that she's "healthy" and "beautiful."

Kim said on her app, according to E! Online:

Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.

Kim made the announcement that their baby girl is healthy, weighing about 7 lbs and 6 oz. The surrogate lives in the San Diego area, according to TMZ, and it's unclear whether she gave birth there or at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a non-profit hospital and multi-specialty academic health science center located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, where Kim and Kanye's other two children, North, 4, and Saint, 2, were born.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This story is developing...