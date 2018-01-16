Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Statement About Baby No. 3 Is Really Sweet
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child Tuesday when Kim's surrogate gave birth to a baby girl. Kim took to her app to release their statement about baby no. 3, announcing that she's "healthy" and "beautiful."
Kim said on her app, according to E! Online:
Kim made the announcement that their baby girl is healthy, weighing about 7 lbs and 6 oz. The surrogate lives in the San Diego area, according to TMZ, and it's unclear whether she gave birth there or at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, a non-profit hospital and multi-specialty academic health science center located in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, where Kim and Kanye's other two children, North, 4, and Saint, 2, were born.
This story is developing...