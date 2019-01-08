It's hard for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to do anything without their fans or the paparazzi finding out. Every move, every word is scrutinized to see what the celeb couple's next move might be. And now that multiple news sources are reporting baby number four is on the way, the wheels are turning in everyone's mind. In fact, there are a few things Kim said weeks ago that might have given fans an important clue. Kim Kardashian might have hinted at baby number 4 and it all makes sense now.

It was just last week that sources reportedly confirmed the sex of Kim and Kayne's fourth child, which they are having via surrogate, according to People. The newest addition to the Kardashian-West clan is reportedly due this spring.

But did Kardashian drop some that fans might have missed?

Back in October, when Kim was a guest on the Ashley Graham podcast, Pretty Big Deal, she talked about how North wished she could have another brother, as per PopSugar.

Stop the presses. Kim confirmed that North wanted another brother. Did she already know that a future baby number four would be a boy? During the interview Kim said:

North acts like an only child at all times ... I think she’s a little confused. She’s beyond jealousy now. She’s just like, 'It’s my world.' She said to me the other day, 'Mom … we just need to have another baby brother so that Saint can just leave me alone … so the girls can be on this side of the house and the boys can be on that side of the house.'

Then last week, a source told People that Kim and Kayne always wanted four kids; two boys and two girls. Do the math and you'll see they are currently short one boy, which means that could have also been a hint at the news fans were waiting for all along.

The source went on to say that two boys and two girls had always been the plan, and that Kanye loves being a dad because he likes that kids don't judge him and that they don't follow along with tabloid stories.

The potential fourth child will join siblings North, 5, Chicago, 11 months, and Saint, 3, making them a family of six, according to HuffPost. Kim gave birth to North and Saint, and the couple used a surrogate for Chicago and will reportedly do so again with baby number four.

The reality star suffered from preeclampsia and placenta accreta with her first two pregnancies making it unsafe to carry another child herself, according to InStyle.

The Kardashians are really good at dropping hints. In fact, they dropped some major hints about Kylie's pregnancy well before she announced to the world, via Instagram of course, that she had her baby and had indeed been pregnant, according to BuzzFeed.

So, did Kim let it slip that they were expecting a boy before reports even broke about a potential pregnancy? Fans may never know. But, fans definitely can't wait for all of the sweet baby details to come.

