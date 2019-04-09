For more than 10 years, E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians has documented the lives of the KarJenner siblings — from building their businesses to raising their babies. But now that the family's grandkids are growing up, their lives are also being documented on KUWTK. And, as it turns out, Kim Kardashian recently revealed that a KUWTK confessional will soon feature a KarJenner kid and it'll be conducted in the cutest way.

All nine of the KarJenner grandchildren are growing up so quickly. Through every Instagram post, tweet, and video of them, it's easy to see that they're developing their own personalities, fashion senses, and opinions on everything going on around them. So, it only makes sense that the KarJenner grandkids will eventually provide their own commentary on the show that they've grown up on, which has been airing on E! since 2007, according to The Daily Beast.

Kourtney Kardashian's firstborn child, Mason Disick, with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, is the oldest Kardashian grandchild and the first of them to appear on KUWTK. His birth was documented during the Season 4 finale of KUWTK in 2009, where cameras captured Kourtney pulling him out during her labor, according to People.

Since Mason's birth was the first on the show, it also makes sense that he would be the first grandchild to have his own confessionals on KUWTK. Kim revealed on Twitter over the weekend that fans can look forward to seeing Mason's own confessionals very soon.

"I haven't seen them yet, but I hear they are so funny and heartwarming," Kim added.

But rest assured, the confessional won't be as dramatic as most of the confessionals on KUWTK are. In the same tweet, Kardashian shared that Mason's aunt, Khloé Kardashian, will be asking him the questions behind the camera, giving it a more personal and less reality TV feel.

Mason is probably the perfect Kardashian-Jenner grandchild for this job. Since he is the oldest, he probably has the most wisdom about his family and their very busy lives. Khloé has even called him, "the coolest kid" she knows, which is a pretty big honor.

Although the exact air date of these confessionals is a little unclear, it definitely sounds like they will be worth the wait. And if they go over well with fans, there could be more of them in the future from other KarJenner grandchildren.

Fans shouldn't be surprised if they see Kim's oldest daughter with husband Kanye West, North West, in some KUWTK confessionals in the future. North has made it very clear that she isn't shy in front of cameras and the words "performance anxiety" aren't in her vocabulary.

But people shouldn't be getting their hopes up for a spinoff series starring the grandchildren just yet. Instead, they might want to wait until they get a bit older. "It's a little too early to start thinking about them," grandmother, Kris Jenner, told Variety in September 2017, according to E! News. "They're amazing and when they're around they are in the show but I think it's a little too early for them to have any kind of spinoff."

First comes Mason, then (hopefully) comes the rest of the KarJenner grandbabies getting their own chance to shine on the show.