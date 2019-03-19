Kim Kardashian West is always camera-ready — from her designer clothes and on-point makeup to her jaw-dropping statement jewelry and perfectly tousled hair. So when she posted a plain-faced photo to Instagram, fans knew something was up. Kim Kardashian shared a make up free selfie of her psoriasis flare up, showing fans she's as human as anyone else.

On a now-gone Instagram Story post, the reality TV star wrote, "Morning psoriasis. What do you guys recommend for treating psoriasis?"

Kardashian has been open about her struggle with psoriasis, as People reported, documenting treatment methods like creams and UV light treatments on social media. This time she showed fans her makeup-less face with the tell-tale psoriasis rashes which, according to the picture, appeared on her cheek, forehead and under-eye area.

Psoriasis is a common skin condition in adults that quickens the life cycle of skin cells, creating scaly, red, patches of dead cells on the skin's surface, according to the Mayo Clinic. They can be itchy and painful. While they occur most often on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back, they can appear anywhere on the body.

"I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis," Kardashian wrote on Twitter in December. "I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point. It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!."

Just last month she shared an Instagram Story showing one of her psoriasis outbreaks that covered the back of her legs, according to BuzzFeed.

While there's no cure for psoriasis, it can be controlled with medication and other remedies, according to WebMD.

Psoriasis is linked to an immune system problem, where the body attacks healthy skin cells as if they were an infection threatening the body, WebMD noted. It then produces new skin cells everyday rather than every four weeks. The buildup of skin cells form patches of hardened, dried skin or rashes, over the body.

After Kardashian shared her selfie to Instagram and Snapchat, fans took to Twitter to show her some love and support, because after all, showing this kind of vulnerability isn't easy for anyone (millionaire or not).

Kardashian first revealed her diagnosis on an episode of KUWTK back in 2011, according to HuffPost. While her sister Khloé thought the rash was ring worm, a dermatologist confirmed psoriasis, according to a press release from the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Kardashian West isn't the only KarJenner dealing with the condition. It's hereditary. Kris Jenner was diagnosed with psoriasis when she was 30, according to Health.

Kardashian is not alone. Psoriasis is one of the most common autoimmune conditions in the world, with about 8 million people in the United States alone suffering from it, according to the National Psoriasis Foundation.

Seeing such honesty and vulnerability from a celeb is truly awesome. Here's hoping she continues to document her journey, in hopes that it will help others dealing with the same condition.