Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Fans Who Think Kylie Jenner Was Her Surrogate

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past few days, you're probably aware that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child — a daughter — via surrogate earlier this week. "Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian announced on Tuesday. "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care." Now, in a brand new post on her app, Kim Kardashian shut down fans who think Kylie was her surrogate. Finally, all conspiracy theorists can calm the eff down.

In her post, Kardashian reflected on the journey that led to her third child. "I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my — or the baby’s — health to carry on my own," the KKW Beauty mogul explained. Kardashian went onto explain that she and her husband explored a number of options for safely bringing another child of their own into the world — thus the surrogacy. Except, Kardashian decided to clarify the terminology once and for all.

"Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to," she explained. The new mom of three continued:

A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term. Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s.

No biological relationship to. Translation: The gestational carrier definitely wasn't Kylie, who is biologically the baby's aunt. (Are the conspiracy theorists happy now?) Then again, Kardashian's statement could be comprehended differently. After all, she didn't come out and specifically say Jenner wasn't the gestational carrier. In fact, she could have very well been speaking in a general sense — as in, most gestational carriers aren't biologically related because, by definition, their eggs weren't used in the fertilization process. However, they could still be technically related. That's because women can (and have) acted as gestational carriers for a sibling/relative via IVF, using the intended mothers' egg. Like this woman who carried twins for her sister, according to Fox 8 News.

As Us Weekly reported, rumors that Kylie Jenner was hired as a surrogate for big sister Kim began swirling soon after the Kardashian-Jenner pregnancy rumors began this past September. According to the publication, one Twitter user wrote, “What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she’s Kim and Kanye’s surrogate for baby no. 3?” Another person wondered, “Anyone else think Kylie is just carrying a baby for Kim & Kanye?”

Since the September "baby boom" — probably because Jenner still hasn't officially confirmed or denied the reports of a pregnancy — these conspiracy theories haven't really stopped. In fact, rumors ramped up earlier this week after reports of Jenner going into labor surfaced, and following Kardashian's birth announcement. One Twitter user wrote, "Weird that @KylieJenner was apparently in hospital this weekend and Kim's Baby was born yesterday. IS KYLE THE SURROGATE? Yes or NO???" Another person is just so over it all. "Is Kylie Jenner pregnant or not?" the person tweeted. "Or is she the surrogate? I’m getting really tired of this and need answers"

My guess is this: If fans of the Kardashian/Jenner family are hell-bent on the idea that Kylie Jenner was the surrogate for Kim Kardashian, it's going to take more than a subtle message to convince them otherwise. So unless Kim or Kylie comes forward and definitively announces, "No, Kylie was not the surrogate," the conspiracy theories will live on. And honestly? I doubt that will be happening anytime soon.