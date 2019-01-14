When you're a Kardashian, dropping a few grand in one shopping trip is no big deal. (But when you're a regular person like me, it results in a never-ending stream of calls from the bank. OK, Derek, I get it!!!) That said, one Kardashian's latest $8,000-plus shopping spree is still pretty notable. Kim Kardashian bought matching mini Louis Vuitton purses for all the young girls in the family, and she shared the details of the purchase on Instagram.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, Kim took to her Instagram story recently to show off the set of eight matching bags. "I got these for all of the baby girls in the fam for Xmas from Japan," Kim captioned the shot, as seen in a screenshot of her story on Twitter. Cosmopolitan noted that the bags are worth £6,400 in total, which translates to more than $8,200 USD. But as Fox News reported, the purses are Louis Vuitton's Nano Speedy bags. The classic brown version of the purse retails for $1,100 each on Louis Vuitton's website. That's $8,800 USD total!

In response to Kim's post, a fan tweeted that the numbers weren't quite adding up — there were eight purses in the picture, but only six little girls in the KarJenner crew: Penelope, North, Dream, Chicago, Stormi, and True. Kim responded to the tweet, explaining why there were two extra bags: "Oh wait I kept one for myself and extras for the future lol."

According to People, the bags are all part of Louis Vuitton's Takashi Murakami Collection, aka the LV bags covered in rainbow-colored icons. The collection, which launched in 2003, was reportedly discontinued in 2015, as per HypeBeast.

I have no doubt that all the girls are loving their bags — and Kylie Jenner made it clear that Stormi is a huge fan of her new swag. Last week, Kylie shared a video to Instagram of her daughter Stormi, 11 months, playing with her new thousand-dollar toy. In the video, Stormi is chilling on an elaborate chair, and when presented with the Louis Vuitton purse, she excitedly grabs at it, and then throws it over her shoulder like a true style icon. "Daddy dropped off a new chair for Stormi," Kylie captioned the post. "And omg this girl threw the bag over her shoulder I can’t," she added.

None of the other KarJenner parents shared photos of videos of their little girls with the Louis Vuitton bags — but I have a feeling Penelope loves hers. As The Cut pointed out, Kourtney Kardashian has previously opened up about how her daughter Penelope, 6, loves wearing mama's bags. “I save things all the time and [Penelope] always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours,’ ” Kourtney told People in August. “She likes to wear my bags a lot and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.”

The Kardashians and Jenners always seem to be ahead of the curve when it comes to fashion, so don't be surprised if you start seeing a huge surge in mini bags — on both adults and toddlers.

