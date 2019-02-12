If there's any image that comes to mind when you think of Kim Kardashian West, it is undoubtedly her uncanny ability to snap a perfect selfie. But those who follow the reality TV star and mogul closely know that she's not afraid to keep it real, and to show her fans the more honest — albeit less beautiful — parts of her life. On Monday, she posted selfies of her psoriasis, as well as the treatments she's undergoing to manage it, and honestly, it was really refreshing.

On her Instagram stories on Feb. 11, Kardashian West uploaded a series of images of her face and legs covered in marks from her psoriasis, People reported. "Psoriasis is the sh*ts!" she posted on the first upload, one that featured herself laying in bed with ointment on different parts of her face. On the next photo, she informed fans that it's just an "herbal treatment" she was trying. However, she made it clear that her commitment to clearing up her skin truly knows no bounds, as she's experimenting with different treatments.

In the next photos, she uploaded a photo of a smoothie she was trying (she did not disclose where it was from or what was in it) as well as what appeared to be a light unit. The National Psoriasis Foundation noted that phototherapy using UVB rays is one of the top recommended treatments for the condition.

For those who aren't familiar, psoriasis is actually a form of an autoimmune disease in which the skin on your body essentially grows too quickly, Healthline reported. The buildup can cause scaling on the skin, often accompanied by redness, inflammation, and patchiness. There are different versions of the disease as well, including plaque psoriasis, guttate psoriasis, pustular psoriasis, inverse psoriasis, and erythrodermic psoriasis. It is not clear which Kardashian West has.

Though Kardashian West has struggled with her psoriasis for her entire life, it seems as though the disease has intensified in the last few months, with West clapping back at posts making fun of her "bad skin," as USA Today reported, and her tweeting at the end of last year that she was worried it might be time to seek medication for the condition. "I think the time has come I start a medication for psoriasis. I’ve never seen it like this before and I can’t even cover it at this point," she wrote. "It’s taken over my body. Has anyone tried a medication for psoriasis & what kind works best? Need help ASAP!!!"

Psoriasis is incurable, but WebMD reported that there are various treatments that are known to be quite effective. These range from using salicylic acid on breakouts to steroid-based creams, topical ointments, or even prescription retinoids. In addition, sunlight — which Kardashian West seems to be capitalizing on with the use of her light machine — has been found to clear up patches as well.

If you are someone who is struggling with psoriasis yourself, seeking the help of a medical professional may be a good idea. Healthline reports that you should look into the expertise of either a dermatologist or a rheumatologist, both of whom can assist you in finding a treatment plan that works to keep breakouts at bay, and your skin looking as fresh as you'd like it to. Kardashian West's case proves that skin issues certainly do not discriminate, and that just because you have them, it doesn't mean you're completely unattractive, or doomed. Ultimately, it's a normal part of life, and the more people who are transparent about the fact, the easier it gets for the rest of us.