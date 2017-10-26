Kim Kardashian's & Kanye West’s Surrogate Is Reportedly Due Sooner Than We Thought

Although it was previously reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would be welcoming their third child in January, new information suggests otherwise. The famous couple, who made the decision to use a surrogate for baby number three, have remained quiet about the pregnancy. However, an insider told Us Weekly that Kim K and Kanye's surrogate is reportedly due sooner than we thought.

The source reportedly told the publication the big arrival could be happening before Christmas. US Weekly reports this newest tidbit of information comes from an insider who is in "regular contact with" the woman carrying the newest Kardashian-West child. Back in June is when news initially broke of the alleged pregnancy. Then, TMZ reported the surrogate's due date would be sometime in January. And according to Us Weekly, rapper West, 40 and fashion icon Kardashian, 37, will be adding a baby girl to their little family — which currently consists of a daughter, North, 4, and a son, Saint, who is just shy of 2.

If you remember, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star endured high-risk pregnancies with her two children due to a condition called placenta accreta. The potentially life-threatening issue occurs when blood vessels and other parts of the placenta grow too deeply within the uterine wall. Because of this. part or all of the placenta remains attached after childbirth, which could result in dangerous bleeding.

Kardashian described just how terrifying placenta accreta can be on her website. She wrote:

My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that — it was the most painful experience of my life!

This story is developing...