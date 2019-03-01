The newest members of Jenner/Kardashian baby boom assembled together Thursday morning for an adorable photo-op shot by Kim Kardashian. Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan or not, it's hard to deny the sweet snap featuring Chicago, Stormi, True, and Saint is incredibly adorable.

Given the Kardashian/Jenner's hectic lives, it's probably hard to get everyone together for a family portrait. Perfect evidence of this? The famous fam almost didn't a shoot a Christmas card last year due to their busy schedules.

“Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore and their kids,'" Kim said about her mom's frustration with the tradition," as E! News reported.

Despite the difficulties of getting everyone in the same room, Kim and two of her sisters managed to "wrangle" their kids together for a little photoshoot. The snap features 1-year-old Stormi, 3-year-old Saint, 10-month-old True Thompson, and 1-year-old Chicago.

"Squad," Kim captioned the sweet shot.

What's especially cute about the snap is the casualness of it- it looks like it was taken in the middle of a group playdate.

Oh, and did I mention the outfits? True rocked an adorable leather jacket for the get together, while Stormi wore a stylish beanie. As for Saint and Chicago? North West's younger sis sported a precious headband for the occasion, and Saint's struck the cutest pose for the photo-op.

The only thing that could have made the shot the better? Look no further than 2-year-old Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna.

Although the sweet girl wasn't available for this shot, she has appeared in group photos before. The most recent example is when Dream got together with her cousins for a cupcake party in October 2018, an event that was too adorable for words.

It should probably come as no surprise to KUWTK fans that the Kardashian/Jenner siblings prioritize cousin time. The clan is big on family, a sentiment Kourtney Kardashian touched on in August 2018.

“To have all of our kids be able to grow up together and there’s one after the other, I feel like we’re all so blessed,” Kourtney explained to People. “We love it — it’s the best energy. We were just hanging out with all the kids outside and it’s really amazing.”

It also helps that the cousins love spending time with one another, which Kim discussed in a July 2018 interview with People.

“They love their cousins! Saint, every time he sees Stormi and True, he’s like, ‘I have a baby! Do you want to see my baby?!’ He is so obsessed with having a little sister. It is really, really cute,” Kim shared. “They are all so good together, but I think Saint is probably the most excited about all of the babies.”

Fortunately for Saint, he'll have another baby to play with soon enough — his little brother who is due in May, according to Harper's Bazaar.

I don't know about you guys, but I can't wait for the next cousins' pic featuring Kim and Kanye West's latest addition. I have a feeling the shot will be overflowing with cuteness.