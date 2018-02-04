Kim Kardashian's Reaction To Kylie Jenner's Baby Is #SisterGoals

After months and months of ongoing, relentless speculation, it has been confirmed: Kylie Jenner is a mom. Late-afternoon on Super Bowl Sunday, of all days, Jenner confirmed the birth of her baby girl via Instagram, with a touching post and an accompanying video that blew all pregnancy/birth announcements out the proverbial water. And, to no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian's reaction to Kylie Jenner's baby is the epitome of #SisterGoals. Say what you will about this family, but one thing is for certain: not a damn thing, or a single person, will ever come between them.

As a mother myself, I can tell you that there are a few undeniable "oh hell no" reactions to a baby's announcement, especially if you're a family member. For one, you shouldn't overshadow the woman who just gave birth. For two, you shouldn't announce the baby before she does. Kardashian, of course, was able to keep her sister's secret (and even though media outlet after media outlet tried to get her to slip up and spill the beans) and didn't give some over-the-top reaction that could somehow eclipse her sister's own words about her brand new, healthy baby girl. And that, my friends, is how it's done.

In Jenner's initial Instagram post, not only does she announce that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Feb. 1, 2018, but she gives her fans some insight into why she chose to keep her pregnancy a secret. She writes:

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

The 20-year-old mother goes on to say that she appreciated her friends and family members for helping her make this special moment "as private as we could," another shout-out to her sisters (and mother, Kris Jenner) for keeping her secret just that: a secret. A task that couldn't have been easy, since the Kardashian/Jenner family is arguably the most popular, most watched, most scrutinized family in the United States.

Kim Kardashian and Jenner also share some touching moments in Jenner's pregnancy and birth reveal video, posted a few seconds after she uploaded her initial statement. In the video, fans see the beginning, middle, and end of Jenner's pregnancy journey, and the very beginning of her journey as a new mother. And many of those moments include her family, and Kardashian in particular. Kardashian's youngest daughter, Chicago, who was born Jan. 15, 2018, makes an appearance; Jenner can be seen holding her, staring at her, and asking Kardashian about her name. A few seconds later, Kardashian tells Jenner, "I need to school you on what your vagina is going to feel like. Like, for real." To which Jenner replies: "Actually, I don't want to know."

A conversation only sisters can have, I assure you.

Of course, Jenner's other sisters also appeared in the video. Khloé was in the hospital room when Jenner gave birth, and Kendall Jenner was in the room via phone.

There are few things more precious than the bond sisters share. It's clear that the Kardashian/Jenner family knows about that bond, and rather intimately. And now that Jenner is a mother, she is going to learn all about the incredible bond a mother shares with her baby, too.

