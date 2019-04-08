If you've watched even one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, then you know exactly how much drama goes on with the Kar-Jenners. You might have also noticed that while Kim K is often involved in this drama, her demeanor is almost always calm and collected. She doesn't really yell. Like, ever. (Or smile, for that matter.) In fact the KKW Beauty mogul is actually pretty even-keeled at all times. However, Kim Kardashian's response to her son's allergic reaction shows she too is a protective mama bear. And it's so relatable.

As Us Weekly reported, the soon-to-be mom of four took to Twitter on Sunday, April 7 to respond to a comment from one of her followers. "Kim is so calm, can she teach me ho to be that calm?" the Twitter user wrote. To which Kardashian replied, "It doesn't benefit you to not be calm. But let me tell you when one of my kids get injured or anything and I'm screaming and freaking everyone out." Which, same. (Although, thanks to a pesky condition called anxiety, I'm never nearly as calm as Kim appears on the outside — even when all of my children aren't in physical peril.) But I digress.

Another Twitter user chimed in with, "A mother becomes a lioness when she needs to protect her children. You are absolutely right in losing your temper when they are the subject."

Kim K went on to give a recent example of when she lost it because one of her children was in peril. "I did this weekend when my Sainty had an allergic reaction and I jump over the table like a hurdle lol," she tweeted. "Screamed call 911 and Khloe had to calm me down! I'm either super zen or so dramatic!"

Although Kardashian didn't reveal what caused Saint's allergic reaction, it seems as if plenty of parents could relate to the way she reacted. "Mommy Mode is like no other!" one Twitter user declared.

Another Twitter user wrote, "I'm the exact same way. I hope Saint is ok!"

In case you're wondering, Kim went on to clarify that Saint is doing just fine after his scare. "Yes my baby is fine," she commented. Whew!

Another example of Kardashian showing her mama bear instincts happened back in January 2018 when Saint was hospitalized for pneumonia, according to Cosmopolitan. "My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging," Kardashian wrote on Instagram at the time. "Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽."

There was also that time when she sent her youngest child, Chicago West, to stay with Khloé Kardashian to keep her from getting sick. According to People, Kim was afraid the baby would catch the flu since it was going around her household. "I sent her to Cleveland with Khloé," Kardashian told Extra. "I said … 'Khloé, please take her for, like, four days, because she’ll get sick [at home] with everyone.'"

As a parent, it can be so difficult witnessing your little one sick or hurt. I remember frantically driving my son to the ER after he got stung by a bee at the park and his arm starting swelling up. He was OK. But it sure scared me. So for me, it's reassuring to know that even super-chill Kim Kardashian loses her cool when it comes to her kids' health and safety. Protective mama bears, unite!