While staying home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been a tough adjustment for families all across the globe, it might bring you a little comfort to know that even Kim Kardashian can't film a social distancing PSA without being interrupted by her kids. Not only did the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's oldest child, 6-year-old North West, make a cameo in a recent video her mother filmed for the state of California, but she also let the world know how she's really feeling about this whole quarantine deal.

"Hi everyone in California, it's Kim Kardashian-West and I was just wanted to talk you," she says in the public service announcement urging Californians to practice social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak and stay at home whenever possible before her daughter adorably interjects with, "And North West!"

"I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing," she continues. "I know it’s California and we’ve got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves." North then hilariously whispers to her mom, "I want out."

"You went outside in your backyard and that's totally fine," Kardashian responds.

As Kardashian tries once again to explain to viewers the benefits of social distancing, she's interrupted when the camera begins to visibly shake. "Can you not jump on the bed? Give me like two seconds to seriously do this," she says to North. "OK, so guys, we just want you to social distance. There’s so many fun, amazing projects you can do, you can spend time with your kids and have so much fun." And as North appears back in the frame, Kardashian adds, "Trust me, I want to get out — more than you know."

The PSA ends with Kardashian urging viewers to "do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones," and one last contribution from North, who says, "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends." Looking down for a moment and taking a deep breath, Kardashians smiles and replies, "Facts."

Despite the lighthearted tone of the video, the message at the heart of the PSA — the need to stay home and away from others as much as possible — is an important one. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes social distancing as "one of the best tools we have to avoid being exposed to this virus and slowing its spread locally and across the country and world." By pushing through and taking the small steps in your power, you can be a part of the solution. And if your kids are driving you a little nuts while you do so, remember that Kim Kardashian is right there with you.

