While plenty of celebrities are traipsing across the stage of the 2018 Emmy Awards to present or accept an award, even more can be glimpsed for brief moments in the star-studded audience or on the red carpet. Kirsten Dunst made her postpartum debut at the Emmys four months after giving birth to her son, and some fans on Twitter were thrilled to see her.

Dunst and her fiancé Jesse Plemons welcomed their son Ennis Howard Plemons on May 3, 2018, according to People. Dunst wasn't a nominee in any of the categories at the Emmys; she attended to support Plemons, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in the Black Mirror episode "USS Callister." But both Dunst and Plemons were nominated back in 2016 for their roles in Fargo, the FX series where they first met. Dunst announced her pregnancy three months before Ennis' arrival in a indirect way: she didn't do so with a tweet or a statement, but with an appearance in a Fall/Winter portrait series by Rodarte. The brand was founded by her close friends Laura and Kate Mulleavy, whom Dunst also worked with in the film Woodshock.

Though Dunst and Plemons may have been caught by the paparazzi before now, this is the couple's first official appearance since Ennis was born.

