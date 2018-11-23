Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday go hand in hand. You celebrate and eat all day with your family for Thanksgiving and then boom — the holidays are here and the shopping frenzy begins. And if you're like most people who are working with a tight holiday budget, sales are of the utmost importance. In comes Kohl's to the rescue. The department chain is stepping up the game by turning Cyber Monday into Cyber Days. In other words, Kohl's Cyber Monday deals are a gift from the holiday shopping gods.

Cyber Days will take place Saturday, Nov. 24 through Wednesday Nov. 28, so there's plenty of time for you to get in on all of the holiday shopping fun. You'll also get an additional 20 percent off your entire purchase — what's not to like about that?

That being said, Monday, Nov. 26 (the true Cyber Monday) is the only day shoppers will get $5 Kohl's cash back for every $20 they spend shopping — and that's a deal that can really add up when you have a lot of shopping to do.

Kohl's Cyber Days deals will feature some big name brands and items that are sure to be at the top of everyone's wish lists. Check them out:

FitBit Versa Smartwatch, regularly $200, but marked down on Cyber Monday to $150

60 to 70 percent off of fine jewelry, not to mention an additional 20 percent off fine and silver jewelry

50 percent off all family pajamas on Cyber Monday

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer, marked down to $200 on Cyber Monday from its original price of $320

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker, originally $220, but marked down to $130 on Cyber Monday

60 percent off of FAO Schwartz toys on Cyber Monday itself

A 30 to 40 percent discount on some styles of Legos on Cyber Monday

Avance Collection Smoke-less Indoor Grill, regularly $330, but discounted to $200 during Cyber Days

Certain styles of toys for $20 and under

Samsonite Zip Lite 3.0 20-in. carry-on luggage, marked down to $100 on Cyber Monday from its original price of $260

Let's break down these deals further. So, for the sporty types you can grab smart watches. For the cooking fanatics, you can snag KitchenAid stand mixers, Keurig coffee machines, or an indoor smoke-less grill. Not even sure how the last one works but it sounds awesome. And for the kids (who can forget the kids?) there's FAO Schwartz toys, Lego deals, and toys that are under $20. And finally, if you want to look extra cute on Christmas morning, you can buy your family a set of matching pajamas for 50 percent off.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to be bigger and better this year, with 74 percent of consumers expected to shop, according to a study from Finder.com. And the average person is expected to spend nearly $500 dollars during the biggest shopping weekend of the year. That equates to about $90.14 billion nationwide, Finder.com added.

In total, the five-day Thanksgiving weekend is expected to bring in $23.4 billion in online sales alone, according to AdWeek. Talk about being in the black!

If you're planning to shop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, join the crowd. With so much savings on so many products, there's sure to be a big demand. Luckily, with Kohl's Cyber Days deals, you won't even have to leave your snuggly pajamas to get everything you need.

