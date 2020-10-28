Typically, customers have to wake up before the sun and wait in crazy-long lines to get early bird Black Friday deals, but not this year. Shoppers who are already on the hunt for amazing sales can get started now with Kohl's Dashing Deals Days. With everything from home to apparel to tech included in the sale, it's the perfect way to kick off holiday shopping.

The sale runs from Oct. 26 through Nov. 1 with deals available both online and in-store. On top of the already amazing prices, customers can also get an extra 20% off most items, as well as $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent that can be used between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10 (so, basically free money to use for more holiday shopping later).

If you're looking for gifts for the kids, the sale includes pajamas, athletic shoes, cozy boots, winter coats, and more. You can also grab some women's booties, men's casual tops, and even some baby gear like convertible cribs and mattresses. There are also some amazing deals on toys like a play kitchen, an adorable ride-on llama, and craft kits.

Some of the best deals, by far, are in the home department. You can get an Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99, an electric blanket for $89.99, and an iTouch Air smart watch for $79.99. There's also a cordless Shark vacuum discounted by more than $100, $40 off an air fryer, and a Roomba with a steep $120 discount. Oh, and all of these prices are before the extra 20% off.

Remember, this sale only runs through Nov. 1, so jump on the hot items now while you can. Who knows, you may even be able to cross a lot of gifts off your holiday list, and then you can go back to use the Kohl's cash on yourself. 'Tis the season, after all.