As 2019 ends and 2020 begins, you may find yourself with a stack of gift cards just waiting to be cashed in. If you're ready to (finally) start shopping for yourself again, you may be wondering if and when Kohl's is open on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day. Great news, because whether you need a last minute cocktail dress or hope to spend the first day of a new decade treating yourself, Kohl's will be ready for you.

New Year's Eve falls on a Tuesday this year, which means that, since it's not a recognized holiday for many organizations, it's business as usual for a lot of retailers. Kohl's has found a way to keep both their customers and staff happy by staying open from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Dec. 31, so you can get your shopping done and employees can still ring in the new year.

As for New Year's day, the retailer will, once again, be open. Wednesday, Jan. 1 marks the start of 2020, and the end of Kohl's holiday hours. Most stores will operate on their regular schedule (typically 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) on New Year's Day, and chances are good that early rising shoppers will have the store practically to themselves.

Just remember, that while every store is overseen by the corporate office, they don't all necessarily operate on the same schedule. Most locations will honor these New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours, but, just to be safe, call your store before you head over to ensure they're open for business.