Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up in 2015, but, leading up to the split, the pair spent nearly a decade building a beautiful life — and family — together. The former couple shares three kids: Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick, and Reign Aston Disick. Although they're no longer a one-unit family in the traditional sense, Kardashian and Disick spend plenty of time together co-parenting their kids, and sharing adorable Kardashian-Disick family photos along the way.

Both parties have moved on from the romantic aspect of their relationship. Kardashian, 39, dated Younes Bendjima for quite some time before going their separate ways. Disick, meanwhile, has been dating Sofia Richie since 2017, according to Seventeen. Kardashian even joined the couple on vacation in December 2018, E! News reported at the time. The kids tagged along on the adventure, which took them to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico before Christmas.

The trip marked one of the first times Kardashian, Disick, their children and Richie were seen together. Disick still makes regular appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, though Richie has yet to appear. It's unlikely she will, as she recently told Tatler she is "happy being private about my relationship." And her beau maintains a close relationship with the entire Kardashian family, though it's unclear how they feel about his romance.

While it may be a while before it happens again, there's been no shortage of sweet moments between Kardashian, Disick, and their three kids.

The Time They Had A Thanksgiving Sleepover Despite having been broken up for nearly three years at the time, Kardashian and Disick spent time together on Thanksgiving in 2018. Kardashian shared a photo of herself, Disick and their three children clad in matching pajamas, on Instagram on Thanksgiving Day. In the caption, she gushed about how "grateful" she was for such moments. "I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!" she wrote. It doesn't appear Disick's girlfriend, Richie, attended the family get-together.

When They Traveled To Bali Together kourtneykardash on Instagram A week prior to their Thanksgiving reunion, Kardashian and Disick jetted off to Bali together. They were joined by other family members, according to People. In addition to an Instagram photo of themselves with sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, the former couple shared snaps of North West with Penelope, indicating that Kim Kardashian was also on the trip. People also reported that Khloe Kardashian and daughter True Thompson were present as well. After the trip, according to Hollywood Life, Kourtney was spotted getting sushi with Disick and Richie, who wasn't in Bali with them.

The Time They All Attended The Kardashian Christmas Eve Party In 2016, a year after their split, Kardashian shared a photo of herself, Disick, sons Mason and Reign, and gal pal Stephanie Shepherd at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party together. They continued this tradition the following year, adding Kardashian's then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima into the mix, according to E! News.

When They Came Together For Mason & Reign's Birthday Bash kourtneykardash on Instagram Kardashian and Disick reunited once more in January 2017 for sons Mason and Reign's joint birthday blowout. The boys' mom shared a candid photo from the celebration on Instagram, showing herself, Disick and their kids in full party-mode. According to Entertainment Tonight, the entire family, including Kris Jenner, was in attendance.

The Time They Celebrated Thanksgiving With The KarJenners kourtneykardash on Instagram The same year they ended their relationship, the couple spent Thanksgiving with the entire Kardashian-Jenner family and their respective spouses. Kardashian shared a photo from the family gathering the following year, in place of a recent photo. "TBT Love this pic from last year," she wrote in a 2016 Instagram caption. "Happy Thanksgiving!"