When it comes to birthdays, the Kardashians are known for heading to the "Happiest Place on Earth." Kim celebrated her 37th birthday at Disneyland this past October, and Kourtney was treated like a true Disney princess when she rang in her 38th there last spring. Even North West got in on the action, celebrating her 2nd birthday there a few years back. So when the Kardashians do Disneyland, they definitely know how to do it right! Kourtney Kardashian has 5 Disneyland hacks for you that are sure to put the most Zip-a-Dee-Doo in your Zip-a-Dee-Day at Disney.

Kourtney is somewhat of lifestyle guru, and is known to share some awesome advice on her eponymous blog on topics including health and wellness, beauty, fashion, food, parenting, and art and decor. (How to get her abs — yes please!) She knows how to win life, basically, so I'm all ears when she gives pointers and recommendations on things that work for her. And since she's a mom of three, she's well-versed in the art of wrangling littles. That's why her expert tips on how she does Disneyland, that she revealed on her app, are like little golden nuggets of wisdom.

If you have your sights set on bringing your kids to Disneyland this spring, summer, or any time of year, here are 5 tips from Kourtney herself, to help make your Disneyland adventure as magical as can be.

1 Be Spontaneous Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian When it comes to mapping out your Disneyland itinerary to the tee, the eldest Kardashian sister says it's best to just skip it. "Every single time I have gone to Disneyland, the experience is unique because I go with no plan. We go and do what we feel like—and it makes the day so much more fun. Be spontaneous!" she said Kourtney. This is actually pretty solid parenting advice for any scenario actually. You know that once kids are in the picture, plans are nice to have, but more optimistic than realistic.

2 Don't Miss the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique kimkardashian on Instagram The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a beauty salon for children, ages 3 to 12, located inside Disneyland's Fantasyland. Girls and boys can get transformed into princesses and knights here. "Once in a while, I love taking the kids to the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. They have a salon for Disney princess hairstyles for the kids, with princess costumes and cute goodie bags with wands and glitter makeup," described Kourtney. Fortunately we have evidence of just how cute these princess transformations can be! Kim Kardashian captioned the above picture on instagram: "The girls got princess make overs at the Bibbity Bobbity Botique! I've never seen anything sweeter!"

3 Bring Layers kourtneykardash on Instagram A day at Disneyland usually starts early and ends late, so it's important to dress for a range of temperatures. "The kids and I wear comfortable shoes and bring layers, in case it gets cold—so we're prepared if we stay for the nighttime parade and fireworks," said Kourtney. And from my personal experience, it's also a good idea to bring an extra set of clothes in case you get a little too soaked on the Splash Mountain ride.

4 Treat Yourself Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kourtney has such a banging bod, it's hard to believe she has three kids. And while I know from watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians that she puts in the work to stay in such stellar shape, she also knows when to let loose. "I always treat myself to whatever food I want. OMG, this is Disneyland—you gotta live!" said Kourtney. Amen!