Kourtney Kardashian is a mom of three kids under the age of nine, so of course, she knows what it's like to be pregnant. She has had plenty pregnancy advice to delve out to her sisters throughout their pregnancies, and now she's finally sharing that advice with her fans. Reading Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy tips will give people insight into how the mom of three does it all — and how she was able to do it all with all three of her pregnancies.

As previously stated, Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, according to Elle — 9-year-old son, Mason, 6-year-old daughter, Penelope, and 4-year-old son, Reign. Not only is she the oldest of her siblings, but she was the first of her siblings to get pregnant and give birth — so she essentially paved the way for her sisters. Since she is probably full of wisdom from her pregnancies, it only makes sense that she is now sharing everything she has learned from her pregnancies in a new post on her blog, Poosh.

In the post, Kardashian revealed that her health was her main priority in all three of her pregnancies, even though they were all so different — so staying active was key. Kardashian shared that while she was pregnant with Mason, she ran outside for seven months. And during her other pregnancies, she favored doing yoga, going on walks, and swimming, which helped her stay active to keep up with all of her children.

Another major tip from Kardashian? Listen to your body. In the post, she revealed that she ate a ton of vegetables to nourish her body and give herself a strong foundation for when she went to give birth. Although it sounds like she was the healthiest pregnant person, ever, she also went through the same things as everyone else. Never fear, Kardashian had some serious cravings, too. "I stayed away from the typical foods to avoid during pregnancy like sushi, turkey, nitrates, and hot dogs — and I found myself craving frozen yogurt and cheeseburgers," she wrote in the blog post.

It sounds like her super healthy lifestyle stayed with her even after her pregnancy. Her dedication to treating her body and her kids well is so admirable. "Being a mother is my favorite role in life," Kardashian wrote in the blog post. "It gives me purpose, changed me for the better, and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time."

Although Kardashian loves being pregnant, it's a little unclear if she will have any more kids in the future. In a February 2018 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she documented the process of her freezing her eggs, according to E! News. "I don't know what I want," she said. "What if I want a kid in the next 10 years?"

And if she does get pregnant again, it's likely that she will fall back into her same, super healthy routine.

But not everyone is a fan of her pregnancy tips. In a January 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian (who was pregnant at the time), said that Kourtney gives the worst pregnancy and parenting advice, according to ABC News. "I don't know if it's the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice," she said. "I think it's so sweet, but I don't want to do some of that stuff."

Although Kourtney's advice might not be for everyone, it clearly worked for her. Sure, it might not be super practical for the average person (subbing pickle cravings for green juice cravings isn't easy), but it's awesome to get some insight into how she is capable of doing it all.