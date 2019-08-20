Another day, another troll attacking the Kar-Jenner family. Unfortunately, there's just something about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars that people love to hate. And because of this, members of the famous fam are often forced to defend themselves on social media. If you're a fan who is frustrated by this trend, then there's a good chance you'll love Kourtney Kardashian's response to a critic who claims she not a working mom. It's absolute perfection, to say the least.

If you happen to follow the Kar-Jenners on Instagram, then you've probably noticed they've been vacationing a lot lately (at least more so than usual). In celebration of Kylie Jenner's 22nd birthday, Kylie and her friends have been in the Mediterranean partying it up on a gigantic yacht named Tranquility, Business Insider reported. As for Kourtney? She's been vacationing with her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick — in Europe since mid-July, according to Us Weekly. Needless to say, there have been plenty of amazing vacation photos on Kourtney's Instagram.

On one photo taken while she was in Italy, Kourtney wrote, “Wow, I just had the most beautiful night with my kids watching the sunset, feeling overwhelmingly grateful for this past few weeks spent together in Italy and so in awe of God’s creation there was nothing for me to do but cry (happy tears)." Too cute, right?

Then on Monday, Aug. 19, Kourtney shared photos from what appears to be yet another trip with her children. This time, it was a getaway to Idaho with her kids. One commenter had apparently seen one too many vacation photos, writing, according to E! News: "Kourtney this is why ppl say u don't work girl." Ouch.

To her credit, though, Kourtney responded with grace. "We all have our priorities," she replied, according to People. "So I'll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest."

In a different comment, however, a follower thanked Kardashian for being a "dedicated mom." This prompted another person to comment that "working moms are dedicated too," according to Us Weekly, apparently insinuating that Kourtney is not a working mom. And you can bet she didn't let that one slide.

"Who says I am not a working mom? Because I most definitely am," Kardashian clapped back. "Working mom's [sic] can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgmental of each other. We all do things our own way."

For the record, Kourtney Kardashian absolutely does work. She was an executive producer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians in addition to starring on the show, for starters. And she launched her own lifestyle brand/website called Poosh in April. Not to mention all of the endorsement deals she has. Her net worth is estimated at $35, according to People.

So you tell 'em, Kourt! Work hard and play hard, right? Mamas can do it both.