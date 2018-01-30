Kraft's Super Bowl Ad Could Feature Your Family Photos & It's Super Easy To Enter

With less than a week to go, the countdown is officially on for Super Bowl LII! Between pre-game performances (featuring Pink singing "The Star Spangled Banner" and Leslie Odom Jr. singing "America the Beautiful") cute and quirky commercials, a halftime show featuring Justin Timberlake — and oh yeah, the actual game itself — the nation is gearing up for another action-packed evening. And now, an American brand is giving potential viewers one more reason to tune in this Sunday. That's because Kraft's Super Bowl ad could feature your family photos. And did I mention it's super easy to enter?

On Monday, the packaged foods brand revealed a teaser video calling for "real families" to become part of its 30-second Super Bowl ad spot. Adweek reported that Kraft wants families to submit videos and photos through social media for a chance to be featured. The few lucky winners who make the cut will be included in the unique commercial, which will air during the second half of the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. (Cool right?) Even cooler, perhaps, is the fact that this ad will be created in real time.

Since the time frame for photo and video submissions is between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, according to Variety, in order to be considered for the ad, be sure to post your entry on Instagram or Twitter during this time while using the hashtags #FamilyGreatly and #KraftEntry.

As submissions are coming in, Kraft will compile as many photos for its Super Bowl LII ad as they can — or at least as many as reasonably possible, considering the time restraints. “We want to see a broad array of all the ways people ‘family’ on game day,” Kraft director of brand building, Anne Field, told Adweek. “We’re giving the stage to real families. You could be in it. No matter who you are. No matter how you ‘family.'”

If you're a little confused about the world "family" being used as a verb, what she means is how you and the people you love interact and spend time together. According to Adweek, Field explained:

How you dance, how you cheer, however you "family" is great in our eyes.

This unique Super Bowl ad is actually part of a larger Family Greatly campaign by Kraft, which highlights parents' worries about not being perfect, as reported by AdAge. In an ad released in December, real parents take turns sharing their insecurities and perceived shortcomings when it comes to raising their kids. These same parents then watch shots of their children coming on screen to sing their praises.

Hit "play" below — but only if you have a box of tissues nearby.

As Variety reported, a number of popular supermarket brands have created ads in recent years that celebrate diversity. From featuring same-sex couples, families comprised of varying races and nationalities, people with disabilities, and more, these messages are inspiring. Remember that inspiring Coca-Cola ad from last year? It featured a rendition of "America the Beautiful" in a variety of difference languages. (Plus, if you look closely, it also included a same-sex couple and their child.) And as Entertainment Weekly reported, this spot was generally well-received by the public.

And there was also that Cheerios commercial from the Super Bowl in 2014. Thankfully, it may seem like NBD now. At the time, however, the spot was ground-breaking simply because it was Cheerios' first-ever Super Bowl ad that featured an interracial family, as Us Weekly reported.

For those who literally want to get ahead of the game for Kraft's Super Bowl commercial, you can pre-register now and authorize your social accounts at FamilyGreatly.com. By doing this, someone from the brand can quickly contact you on game day if Kraft ends up selecting your photo/video. That way, you can give everyone you know a heads-up and they can keep an eye out.

You can bet I'll tuning in for Kraft's unique ad during the second half of the Super Bowl.

