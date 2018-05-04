The Kardashians are no novices when it comes to navigating the media spotlight. Since reports around Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson alleged cheating broke, Kris Jenner, the head of the Kardashian clan, has been fairly quiet about the whole ordeal. But recently, Kris Jenner finally addressed Tristan Thompson's cheating rumors and, honestly, it's sad to watch.

In April, the Daily Mail published footage that purported to show Thompson allegedly with another woman and a day later, TMZ released another video purporting to show Thompson allegedly with two different women from October. Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's reps regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned. The allegations have caused a stir on social media, though, with fans wondering if they are true, but most importantly, how Khloé, who gave birth to her first child on April 12, is doing.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner explained that the cheating allegations were "very unexpected". She held back tears as she went on to add, "Khloé is amazing! I'm so proud of that kid. I get choked up because she's such a good mom and honestly I get so emotional."

It's always difficult to watch a parent have to talk about something so heartbreaking regarding their child. Processing any allegations about cheating is hard enough, but the strain is so obviously further elevated by their position as celebrities, which only creates more speculation. But in this moment, it was nice to see Jenner redirect the conversation back to her daughter's well-being.

When DeGeneres asked Jenner directly about the cheating rumors, she was obviously trying to keep things positive, but made it clear that looking out for her daughter had been priority. "I think we do what we always do and that's spring into action with love," Jenner said. "We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland because that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens."

The news about Thompson originally broke on April 10, by the Daily Mail. Only two days later, on April 12, Khloé was in the hospital giving birth to her and Thompson's daughter, True Thompson. Giving birth to any child, let alone your first, is stressful enough. Throw in the additional stress of having to deal with processing new allegations making headlines everywhere and it's no surprise that Jenner made getting to Cleveland a priority.

During the interview, Jenner confirmed that she did almost miss her daughter's labor and delivery. She was actually on the plane with the doctor when her daughter started going into labor.

According to Jenner, Khloé has been taking this time to really focus on her daughter and on motherhood. "I was in Cleveland last week, it was snowing, and she was all nestled in the nursery," Jenner told DeGeneres,, adding:

She's just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby, and I think that's what her sisters are doing as well. She's so excited about motherhood and trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky.

It's nice to see her mother and daughter are able to be there for each other during a difficult time. And for fans, it must be a great relief to know that the allegations haven't come in the way of little True Thompson being celebrated in her family.

Moving forward, it'll be interesting to see if these allegations make their way into the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Either way, people are definitely looking forward to hearing more from Khloé about her new experiences with motherhood. And it's clear that right now, Jenner absolutely has her children's backs. "I just do the best I can, just like anybody else would for their family," Jenner said. "There’s a lot of us, and we all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with."

