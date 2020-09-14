There's no denying that the Kardashian and Jenner kids owe a large portion of their success to the tireless efforts of a certain hard-hustling momager. Now, thanks to the Kris Jenner spatula at Williams Sonoma, you can feel like the celeb matriarch really believes in you, too. Even better? Your purchase will help a really good cause.

Kris' support of her daughters became abundantly clear during season one of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Kim posed for Playboy and Kris stood behind the cameraman during the entire shoot, encouraging Kim: "You're doing amazing, sweetie!" It's one of her more iconic quotes, and now it's printed in adorable white script on a black spatula to help you keep your confidence up in the kitchen.

This is one of many spatulas included in the annual No Kid Hungry and Williams Sonoma "Tools for Change" program. There are a total of 10 spatulas designed by celebrities like Dolly Parton (a beautiful butterfly design), Kristen Bell, Hoda Kotb, and more. Each spatula is available on the store website for $14.95, and Williams Sonoma spokesperson Claire Connolly tells Romper that "30% of the retail price benefits No Kid Hungry," an organization helping to fight child hunger and food insecurity.

All of the spatulas are, of course, beautiful in their own way, but Kris' is a little extra special. Not only does the quote poke fun at her a little bit (and you have to love a powerful woman who can laugh at herself), but it's also kind of like she's cheering you on every time you pull it out of your utensils drawer. You've seen what her encouragement did for her daughters; imagine what it could do for your cooking!

Along with all the others in the series, this Kris-inspired Williams Sonoma spatula is available online and in stores. Don't wait too long to snap yours up, because this little gem of a cooking tool is limited edition and it won't last long.