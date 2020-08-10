With months spent distance learning and the future of schooling this year about as clear as pond water, it has become alarmingly clear that we just don't appreciate our teachers as much as we should. But now, the first ever Krispy Kreme's Educator Appreciation Week is coming to put a tiny bright spot in educators' otherwise tough year.

Beginning Aug. 10, and ending Aug. 14, Krispy Kreme will be offering teachers one free original glazed donut and regular drip coffee as a little pick-me-up. No purchase necessary, just show your teacher ID to score the free coffee and donut. And on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the company will be adding a free Straight A Dozen (which includes three special straight-A donuts and nine regular glazed) to every pickup, drive-thru, or delivery order, with the purchase of a dozen donuts, to gift to an educator.

The straight-A donuts are filled with classic Kreme, dipped in chocolatey frosting, topped with sprinkles and decorated with “A+,” lined up in a row in the box. It's really a cute way to celebrate teachers and educators that isn't your typical scented candle or coffee shop gift card. They have really shown up for our kids, and now, Krispy Kreme is helping us show up for them.

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release, “Education is going to be very different this school year and more challenging and important than ever. From teachers and tutors to parents and coaches, we want to thank everyone who is helping our kids to keep learning in these tough times no matter where the ‘classroom’ is." They are still doing the work, whether it's via Zoom or if they have kids in class, and they deserve to be treated.

Beyond just Krispy Kreme's teacher appreciation week, their press release reported that "to support schools and community organizations in need of funding all year, Krispy Kreme is also introducing an enhanced fundraising program. Available now through Aug. 31, new contactless fundraising will be available through Digital Dozens – e-certificates redeemable at shops for one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts – for schools and other organizations looking to raise some dough." Which is the kind of fundraising program I can get behind. Over and over again. With coffee and maybe a side of bacon, and I think plenty of other parents will feel the exact same way. It's basically a win all around. Get yourself a dozen, get your teacher a dozen, and then just keep on ordering them for your school so that it benefits as well.