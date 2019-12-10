You don't have to wait until the end of December to celebrate the holidays — that's because Krispy Kreme's "Day of the Dozens" deal is set to return on Dec. 12. In case you aren't already familiar, the deal gives customers the chance to snag a dozen Original Glazed donuts for the price of $1 with the purchase of any dozen at regular price.

Very soon, Krispy Kreme diehards can walk into any store in the United States and fill up their stockings with 12 donuts for just $1. The only catch? First you must buy a dozen at full price, whether it's the "new North Pole-inspired holiday doughnuts," aka the Original Glazed “Reindeer Doughnut,” the “Santa Belly Doughnut," the “Present Doughnut," or any other speciality dozen of your choosing, according to a press release.

“On 12/12 buy 12 doughnuts and get 12 more for just $1. That’s a pretty sweet deal. Come in and enjoy!” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, said about the delicious deal, according to Yahoo Finance.

To find your closest participating store, you can visit Krispy Kreme's website for more information. And if you're hoping to score this deal via delivery, it's not available for online ordering. C'est la vie.

The deal is only valid while supplies last, so don't sleep on this scrumptious promotion. Happy donuting!