Election Day is finally here and with it the overwhelming stress about how it's all going to shake out. Fortunately, Krispy Kreme's free Election Day doughnuts are perfect for stress eating, consolation gorging, or a victory nosh. The point is, we were all going to eat our feelings today anyway and it doesn't hurt to throw a free doughnut in the mix.

After heading to the polls, ballot box, mailbox, or reveling in the fact that you were a responsible genius and voted early, you can go to any participating Krispy Kreme shop in the United States to get a free Original Glazed doughnut. (And if you get more, well, that's your business and I don't judge you — it's going to be a long day and we need something to get us through.) You can also get a nifty "I Voted" sticker while supplies last.

Due to the higher-than-usual number of mail-in ballots, many voters were unable to get their beloved, civic-minded ephemera this year. Even some polling places are skipping the tradition this year in order to minimize person-to-person contact during the pandemic. But Krispy Kreme is comforting us with this familiar image of having done our duty as citizens... and their sweet, sweet baked goods.

It's been a hard year to say the least — we all need a win. And, really, aside from a robust democracy, is there anything better than a glazed doughnut or free food? I honestly can't think of anything, and both are for sure worth waiting in line for today.