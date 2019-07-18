Few things generate instant happiness like the glow of a Krispy Kreme "Hot and Ready" sign. Just a whiff of their mouthwatering aroma can improve your day, and the taste will give you a sugar rush for hours. But prepare for even more sweetness, because Krispy Kreme just dropped cake batter-filled doughnut in honor of the company's birthday. Cue happy dance.

Krispy Kreme is known for its glazed doughnuts, which you can watch bake in all of their stores, and they pretty much turned doughnut-making into an art form. They're a favorite throughout the country, and they have a habit of offering exciting promotions for holidays. They just offered free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day in June as Money pointed out, and they're keeping up that celebratory spirit in honor of their 82nd birthday this year. As they do every year, Krispy Kreme is bringing back their annual birthday promotion, which gives you a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen on their actual birthday (Friday, July 17), but they decided to sweeten the deal and prolong the celebration with a new flavor, too.

The Original Filled Birthday Batter doughnut is, you guessed it, filled with festive birthday cake batter to make you really taste the celebration. The filling is a variation on Krispy Kreme's original filled doughnut, which they rolled out in June 2019 with Classic Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™ fillings, as a company press release explains. So the cake batter filling is a fun twist, but it isn't the only reasons the treats are delicious. They also have strawberry icing and are covered in party sprinkles shaped like stars, creating one of the most photo-worthy treats I've ever seen. See for yourself.

It almost looks too pretty eat. (Almost being the operative word.) Part of the reason the company decided to offer an extra birthday treat is because of how much consumers like the doughnut maker's birthday. "Krispy Kreme fans love to celebrate our birthday. They really make it their party, which is good with us," said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, in a company press release. So shout out to everyone who has made a point to honor their birthday in the past; the rest of the doughnut eating world owes you big time.

You have to act quickly if you want to enjoy the festive treats, though, as the birthday celebration won't last forever. The Birthday Batter doughnuts are only available from Monday July 15 to Sunday July 21, so there's no time to waste. My advice: Friday July 17 is your best time to treat yourself, since you'll be able to get that extra dozen. When life offers you doughnuts for a $1, you take the opportunity.

So make your doughnut buying plans ASAP, unless you're okay with risking never experiencing the joy of the Birthday Batter doughnut. Who knows if they'll sell them again next year? Find a participating Krispy Kreme location on the company's website. Long live the doughnut king.