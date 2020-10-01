With a sweet new twist on trick-or-treating, Krispy Kreme's Scary-Sweet Monster Doughnuts are here to make this holiday more sweet than scary. Because really, haven't we faced enough frightening things this year?

"This Halloween, we're trading scary for sweet and helping fans create new ways to safely enjoy the season," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Instead of asking for sweet treats, let's give them away to all the neighbors, family, and friends we appreciate so much. It's not a normal Halloween, but that doesn't mean we can't make it a sweet one."

To help families find fun and safe ways to celebrate Halloween despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Krispy Kreme is rolling out "sweet-or-treat" Saturdays and adorable monster doughnuts. With "sweet-or-treat" Saturdays, customers are encouraged to treat themselves and a loved one in a new twist on trick-or-treating: Purchase any dozen doughnuts on a Saturday between Oct. 10 and Halloween and receive the option of nabbing a "Sweet-or-Treat" dozen of Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed for just $1 to share.

"Sweet-or-Treat" dozens come individually wrapped for safety and include one special Jack-o'-Lantern Doughnut nestled amongst Krispy Kreme's Original Glazed. Doughnut lovers can redeem Krispy Kreme's "Sweet-or-Treat" offer at participating U.S. stores or online (use the code "SweetOrTreat" when redeeming online).

To add to the season's spooky fun, Krispy Kreme is also rolling out Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts, including Wolfie, Frank, and Drake. Have no fear, these monsters are sure to illicit screams of delight instead of screams of fright. Like, these monsters are almost too adorable to eat. (Almost.)

Krispy Kreme's Wolfie Monster Doughnut is an Original Glazed dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with Chocolate Kreme, cinnamon sugar cereal pieces, and sugared eyes to resemble a shaggy haired werewolf. The Frank Monster Doughnut is a creme-filled doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with sprinkles and pretzel pieces to resemble a monster shocked back to life. Rounding out the trio is the Drake Monster Doughnut, a raspberry-filled doughnut dipped in lavender-colored icing and decorated to resemble a classic vampire.

Of course, these sweet monsters won't be sticking around long. Krispy Kreme's Monster Doughnuts will only be available from Oct. 5 to Halloween.

Finally, kids and adults alike can scare up a sweet, and free, treat at Krispy Kreme on Halloween. The doughnut company will give a free doughnut of choice to any patron who pops into a participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shop or drive thru on Halloween wearing a costume.