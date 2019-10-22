Who doesn't love to read a sappy anniversary post, coupled with a sweet, smoochy photo, on their Instagram feed? Nobody, that's who. But one beloved Hollywood is once again challenging the status quo about what it to them means to be happily married and how they broadcast that to the world. While they recently celebrated a major milestone in their marriage, turns out Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard both actually forgot their anniversary. Some people might gasp at that, but the actress' post about their relationship is beyond romantic.

Yesterday, Bell took to Instagram to share a photo of herself smiling with her husband, while commemorating an important day — that both of them conveniently forgot about. "We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary. In truth, neither of us remember which day. That's because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since. I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant," Bell's post began.

The actress and mother of two wrote that she defined love by the privilege she has to wake up next to someone who has put "hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship."

"I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either," Bell's post concluded. "And thats just one more thing i love about us."

On that fateful day five years ago, Bell and Shepard took a likewise laidback approach to tying the knot — a refreshing change of pace from the typical celebrity wedding soirée. In fact, back in 2016, Bell revealed her entire wedding day cost a whopping $142, according to CNN. "We got married in a tiny room in the Beverly Hills courthouse, and it was still one of the best days of my life," she told CBS News in 2016.

Bell has shared a few pictures from their special day on social media over the past few years, mostly to remark on how her husband "mocked" her for crying during their ceremony. In fact, last year, the world got to see photographic proof of that moment when Bell posted a funny photo of herself crying and Shepard pretending to cry during their ceremony, which was coupled with a very sentimental tribute to his 14th year of sobriety.

"To the man mocked me in our wedding photos because I cried too many tears of joy, who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw, how hard you worked to live without it," she wrote on Instagram.

Bell added in that post that Shepard is her guide, encourager, and inspiration. "I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human," she wrote.

Though sometimes unconventional, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are the most perfect reminder that love is not about fancy dresses, big parties, rings or even the day in which you made your commitment to each other. It's how you show up for one another every day, and to be so immersed in your relationship that you don't even think about that magic, sparkling, beautiful morning that you tied the knot. Honesty, it's aspirational, as they always are.