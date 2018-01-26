Kristen Bell Went To A Birthing Class & Asked The Questions Every Mom *Really* Wants To Know

There are a lot of unknowns when you're pregnant for the first time, so naturally many nervous new-moms-to-be turn to birthing classes to help themselves prepare. Sometimes what you really need though is for someone who's been through it to tell you straight up what you can actually expect — and it turns out that, now, Kristen Bell has totally got you covered. In her new, six-episode web series, Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, The Good Place star is set to get hilariously real about parenthood, so in the first episode, Kristen Bell went to a birthing class and asked the questions new moms might not think to ask about, but totally should.

In addition to being super funny and completely awesome, Bell is also a mom-of-two who clearly has no desire to sugarcoat what that can actually be like. While the actress and her husband, Dax Shepard, try to shield their two daughters, 4-year-old Lincoln and 2-year-old Delta, from the spotlight as much as possible, they definitely don't shy away from being honest about the often totally absurd reality of what raising children is really like. And in what will surely be a big asset to pregnant women everywhere, Bell recently teamed up with Momsplaining creator Ellen DeGeneres to bring that brutal honesty to YouTube — with pretty hilarious results.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

In the first episode of the series — which hit the web Friday, according to People — Bell attends a birthing class full of pregnant women and their partners who are being taught about birthing "comfort measures" meant to help them handle the pain of child birth. In the clip, Bell learns moves like the "double hip squeeze," meant to give birthing partners a way to help laboring women through their contractions, but when the class facilitator later opens up the floor to questions, Bell doesn't hesitate to grill her on the much more important details moms may not realize they should actually be asking about.

After whipping out a binder filled with notes, Bell asks the kinds of gems only a veteran mom would think to pose, like, "do you have any before and after diagrams of what happens to your boobs?" and "do you have any tips on how to pretend you're asleep so that your spouse can get up to feed the baby?" (key mom wisdom right there). Bell also sheds some light on the sometimes painful reality of new-mom breastfeeding, asking, "two words: cracked nipples. It's not really a question, but it is a horror show, so let's discuss."

To kick off the series' debut, Bell filmed an appearance on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, but it sounds like Momsplaining wasn't the only thing Bell wanted to discuss. In honor of the talk show host's 60th birthday, Shephard surprised DeGeneres with a romantic piano tribute, according to Just Jared, in which the funny star sang, "I know that Portia's your girl, but if you were single and straight, I'd rock your world." Although Bell told DeGeneres that Shepard had "never done anything that romantic" for her, she didn't seem to mind. In fact, Bell brought along a birthday gift of her very own: she gave the host a t-shirt that said, "It took 60 years to look this good," and said, "but I don't think it's pointing to your face, I think it's pointing to your heart."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Clearly the mutual Bell-DeGeneres love fest has worked out beautifully for fans eager to see more of Bell's signature mom #realtalk. In addition to her birthing class webisode, Momsplaining will also feature Bell attempting to help a pregnant mom throw a Frozen-themed birthday party for her 7-year-old daughter, and she'll also ask a group of children some hilariously adorable questions while their moms sit behind a two-way mirror.

Perhaps the best news of all though? The first three episodes of Momsplaining with Kristen Bell are already up online at EllenTube for your binge-watching pleasure, while the remaining episodes will be released every Friday starting Feb. 2, according to People. And while Bell's tell-it-like-it-is approach to motherhood might not exactly be the most comforting take for pregnant women afraid of what's the come, it definitely sounds like it could just be the most entertaining.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.