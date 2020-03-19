Who knew $7.96 could make you feel all warm and fuzzy? While applauding the charitable work done by the national campaign No Kid Hungry, Kristen Bell shared that her daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 5-year-old Delta, also wanted to do their part to help by donating their hard-earned piggy bank savings.

"NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry [bellies] all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together," Bell captioned an Instagram post that featured a photo of her daughters' hands and $7.96 in cash.

Bell revealed that she donated $150,000 to No Kid Hungry, a charity working with the government to support kids in need while schools are closed due to coronavirus containment efforts, and the actress' daughters decided to chip in as well for a total $150,007.96 donation.

"The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from [their] piggy bank. I [couldn't] have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents," Bell wrote on Instagram.

While Bell hasn't shared how much her kids know about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the United States continues to rise, The Good Place actress has previously shared that she and husband Dax Shepard speak openly with their daughters. "We talk very candidly about the problems people have faced in the world," Bell told Self magazine. "All people, period."

Beyond this donation to No Kid Hungry, Bell previously shared a photo of a drawing she did with her daughters that said "flatten the curve" in bubble letters and opened up about how she's handling Amazon deliveries during the outbreak. Bell has also shared post thanking health care workers and urging others to stay home as much as possible to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. "To all the healthcare professionals and to the people who love them — thank you for protecting us," she wrote on Instagram. "We will do the same. It’s such a small ask, friends."

