Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard aren't your typical celebrity couple. Not only are they super talented, their down-to-earth nature makes them totally relatable. The couple walked the red carpet in their amazing high-fashion looks, but Kristen Bell and Dax Shephard got ready for the Golden Globes in the exact way you would expect.

On her Instagram page, Bell posted pics of the couple in total chill mode before the show. "I can’t remember exactly," she captioned a photo of her and Shepard eating in bed, "But I’m pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right?"

On her IG story, Bell posted a series of hilarious videos in which she showed the painstaking process of getting ready for the Golden Globes. She detailed the pinning and tucking involved with her dress, along with the Spanx struggle women know all too well. Getting her jewelry on took a little more effort though. "When you have the hands and the knuckles of a 12-year-old Playstation addict, you have to shrink them in order to get these bejewels on them," she says in a clip where she has her hand in an ice bucket. She also added a video of her stylist jimmying her bracelets together, and gave her fans a bit of casual, everyday advice. "If you ever need to tie your diamond bracelets together for any reason, just use fishing line."

Through her IG stories, fans got a sneak peak at Bell's beautiful Golden Globe dress. The blush pink Grecian styled gown has a plunging neck line, flowing skirt, and fitted waist, and it looked perfect with Bell's wavy vintage Hollywood hairstyle. She posted a picture of Shepard getting ready without all the fanfare, and it's exactly what fans would expect.

There's a real chance that Bell brings home an award tonight. The actress was nominated for her performance in her NBC sitcom, The Good Place. If she wins, Bell would take home the coveted Best Actress in a Comedy for her role as Elenor Shellstrop, but if the series wins the Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy it's nominated for, she'll have more to celebrate throughout the night.

Believe it or not, this is Bell's first Golden Globe nomination. The actress has been in a number of iconic roles, including her role as Princess Anna in Frozen, and her lead role in Veronica Mars. She was recognized for The Good Place in 2018 when she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award and a Critics Choice Award, but fans are really counting on a Golden Globe win for her in 2019:

As a fan of The Good Place, I'm rooting for a win as well. However, with Bell and Shepard's amazing style and effortless humor, they've already won the night for me.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.