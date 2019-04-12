There are a lot of struggles that come with breastfeeding and desperate times often call for desperate measures, especially if that brings relief. And no one knows this more than reality TV star, Kristin Cavallari and her husband, former football player, Jay Cutler. People are going crazy over the fact that Kristin Cavallari revealed Jay Cutler sucked her clogged breast ducts because the story sounds too surreal to be true. Talk about a super husband.

On Cavallari's E! reality show, Very Cavallari, she doesn't hold anything back. On her show, Cavallari is super honest about her life as a mom of three and a business owner, and it's pretty refreshing to watch, especially since she is a little too honest with her viewers. In a preview for a future episode of the show, Cavallari shared a very fun and interesting story about breastfeeding and how she had clogged breasts while breastfeeding her kids. While this is something with a bevy of solutions, Cavallari relied on her husband for a creative way to help her.

"I had like, major clogged ducts," Cavallari said in the clip. "Jay had to get them out for me. Sucking harder than he's ever sucked."

"You know what? Saved my life," Cavallari added.

Whatever gets the job done, right?

There are some things that people do for love, and this is definitely one of them. Kudos to Cutler, because not many people would ever think of doing this.

While Cavallari could have chosen a different route to go in, you definitely can't blame her for being creative with this one. Especially since her husband didn't seem phased by it at all. But these are the kinds of things that just don't phase parents — especially if you've had three kids, just like the Cavallari-Cutlers.

People on Twitter are loving this story, especially since it's so hilarious and kind of unbelievable. Cutler going above and beyond to "help" his wife just might be the next big meme.

The couple are parents to three children — 6-year-old son, Camden, 4-year-old son, Jaxon, and 3-year-old daughter, Saylor James, according to People. And since Cavallari had to breastfeed at three separate times, it's likely that she had her own fair share of breastfeeding struggles.

But, if Cavallari didn't want to rely on her husband (and if he wasn't around to help), there are a few solutions to her problem. She could have tried pumping to loosen her clogged breast, tried switching her breastfeeding position, or applied a warm compress to the clog to help the milk flow, according to What To Expect. And plugged milk ducts are completely normal — it happens to moms when they're breastfeeding if their breasts aren't draining well, according to Medela. A clog tend to leave breasts sore and warm to the touch, but can easily be fixed.

Cutler's ability to help his wife during such a trying time is pretty admirable on his end, don't you think? You have to hand it to him for coming up with such a brilliant solution, even if handing his wife a warm towel would have done the trick all along.