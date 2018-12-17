For parents who aren't firmly in the one-and-done camp, deciding when to have another baby is an extremely personal decision. Some couples prefer to have children close in age, reasoning they want their kids to grow up together and have a close relationship. Others opt to put larger gaps between their kids in order to give each each more individualized attention — and to hopefully avoid two in diapers at the same time. Whatever the reasons, there really is no right or wrong answer. However, Kristin Cavallari's advice to Heidi Montag about when to have baby number two is worth considering.

In case you've lost track since Montag and Cavallari were both on The Hills together, Cavallari and her husband Jay Cutler currently have three children — ages 6, 4, and 3. (And she doesn't have plans for any more in the future, according to People.) Meanwhile, Montag shares a 14-month-old son with her husband, Spencer Pratt. Apparently, Montag and Pratt have been considering adding another little one to their family of three; they just haven't yet nailed down the timing of it all.

"I’m so torn," Montag told Us Weekly at Switch Boutique in Beverly Hills for a MeMe London jewelry event on Saturday, Dec. 15. "I know one minute I’m like, 'OK. We’re having the baby and we’re doing it next month.' And then the next, I’m like, 'Oh, let’s wait a year.' It’s hard because I want them to be close in age and at the same time, maybe I need a little more time in between."

She has even hit up fellow Hills alum and mother Cavallari for her take on the matter. "I talked to Kristin about it and she’s like, 'Just knock 'em out!'" Heidi told Us Weekly.

Montag echoed her sentiments about sibling space via Instagram the very same day of that interview, sharing a photo of herself and Gunner while writing, "The most wonderful time of the year... and life! Not sure I am ready to share this angel with another yet. #momlife #decisions #siblings #holidays."

If you're approaching the issue from a medical standpoint, it's actually better for a woman's health to allow her body to fully recover from one pregnancy and birth before jumping into the next, according to BabyCenter. This tidbit of wisdom is based on a 2006 review of a number of studies that found that babies who were conceived within six months after a mom gave birth had a higher risk of prematurity and low birth weight, compared to babies conceived within 18 to 23 months after a mom gave birth. So this is definitely something to keep in mind.

For the record, I can totally relate to Heidi Montag flip-flopping over the whole sibling spacing issue. With that said, I definitely leaned toward the Kristin Cavallari approach. All of our kids are between 2 years and 3 months and 2 years and 9 months apart, and this 2.5-year-ish spacing has worked well for us so far. That being said, we'll be be adding baby number four to our family within a matter of weeks — so ask me again in the middle of January. Because I have a feeling my answer might be different after that.

