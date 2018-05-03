Approximately 35,464 pounds of beef may have been contaminated with foreign particles before being sold, and consumers across the U.S. may have been affected. The United States Department of Agriculture reported on Wednesday that grocery retailer Kroger recalled beef for potential plastic contamination, and here is what you need to know if you are concerned you may have some of the affected product.

The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday that as of March 22, products with the establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection could be contaminated. These were reportedly shipped for distribution in Virginia and Indiana, with intention of being delivered further out still. WSBTV reported that the issue was regarding a complaint from a customer who found hard plastic pieces in one of the products, but there have not yet been any reports of adverse reactions due to their consumption.

The hazard has been labeled a category II by the USDA, which means that it is a health hazard that bears the "remote probability" of adverse health consequences. It is between categories I and III, of which denote no possible risk, and that use of the product could cause "serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Wochit Business on YouTube

The FSIS reported that the following products may have been subject to contamination, though WSBTV also reported that "no one has become sick or was hurt after eating the recalled beef," meaning that danger is not imminent.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 73% LEAN - 27% FAT” with product code 95051, UPC: 011110975645, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT” with product code 95052, UPC: 011110969729, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

3-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN – 20% FAT” with product code 95053, UPC of 011110969705, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 80% LEAN - 20% FAT GROUND CHUCK” with product code 95054, UPC: 011110971395, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with product code 95055, UPC: 011110969682, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND SIRLOIN 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND BEEF” and product code 95056, UPC: 011110975638, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 92% LEAN 8% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95057, UPC: 612669316714, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “ALL NATURAL LAURA’S LEAN BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT GROUND BEEF” with product code 95058, UPC: 612669317063, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “PRIVATE SELECTION ANGUS BEEF 90% LEAN – 10% FAT GROUND SIRLOIN” with product code 95063, UPC: 011110969637 and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

1-lb. tray packages containing “Kroger GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN – 7% FAT” with product code 95064, UPC: 01111096920, and a Sell By date of 4/9/2018.

15-lb. cases containing “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chuck 80% Lean 20% Fat Service Case” with Case UPC: 0040404800632 and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

15-lb. cases containing “Ground Beef Angus Sirloin 90% Lean 10% Fat Service Case” Case UPC: 0040404800634, and a “Sell By: 9.APRIL.”

The FSIS also mentioned that though there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," and expressed concern for products that consumers may have bought and then stored in the freezer for later use. They encourage these to either be thrown out or returned to the stores.