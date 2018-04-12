In case you missed it, Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom, giving birth to her daughter on Thursday, April 12, TMZ reported. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly gave birth in Cleveland, Ohio, to be near her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and it sounds like it was all documented for fans to see. According to People, KUWTK reportedly filmed Khloe Kardashian giving birth, and fans are going to be thrilled if that's the case.

While many are still catching up with the fact that Kardashian already gave birth (at around 4 a.m. ET, according to TMZ), sources are claiming that it was all filmed for the family's successful reality television show, which airs on E!. According to People, "the E! series was filming at the hospital, possibly for the forthcoming season 15."

The birth of her first child should obviously be a happy occasion for Kardashian, but it's been clouded by rumors and allegations that Thompson cheated on her more than once during her pregnancy, as reported by the Daily Mail as well as TMZ. Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's team regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned.

As disappointing as it is that Kardashian may have had to deal with so much all at once, if camera crews were actually present, there's certainly a lot to unravel once the episode airs.

If the show did film her birth and any surrounding drama, hopefully it was filmed with Kardashian's full consent to do so. Radar Online had previously reported that the mom-to-be wouldn't want a lot of fuss surrounding her delivery. According to a source who spoke to the outlet, "She's the most down to earth of all the Kardashians and she wants a normal birth with no entourage, no cameras, no outrageous requests."

And that report might still be true. Perhaps there were camera crews in Cleveland when Kardashian gave birth, but they were just there to film the lead-up to her delivery, as a source for The Sun surmised. "Khloe is going through a very hard time and doesn’t want the most stressful moment of her life being filmed, naturally," a source reportedly told The Sun, "She's admitted she’s nervous about the baby's birth and it was already agreed that it wouldn’t be caught on camera, but some of the run up to the baby arriving would be and the crew are in Cleveland right now." Perhaps camera crews were in Cleveland, but they weren't in the delivery room.

After all, both the Kardashian sisters showed the births of their babies on the show, but Kourtney and Kim, only let home video footage be used to air on the show. Kourtney was the first, and the father of her child, Scott Disick, film the birth, according to People. And while it was aired on the show, for the Season 7 finale, the mom of three later explained that it was still very personal. Speaking to Today's Extra in Australia, according to People, she explained:

Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie. The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child.

It's certainly possible that the cameras spotted in Cleveland were only there to film before the birth. Understandably, Kardashian might not want to be filmed while giving birth, especially as she's dealing with cheating allegations as well. She's already let fans see so many intimate parts of her life and whether or not the birth of her daughter was filmed for her show, fans will understand her decision either way.

