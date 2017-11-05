Kylie Jenner Responds To Paparazzi Photos That Claim To Show Her "Bump" Amid Pregnancy Rumors

One reality television star and beauty mogul is not having it with all the pregnancy rumors swirling around her. And while she has yet to either confirm or deny any of those rumors specifically, Kylie Jenner has responded to paparazzi photos that claim to show her "bump." Taking to Twitter Sunday afternoon, Jenner showed several paparazzi photos that were taken of her, and that she alleges were photoshopped. As E! News reported, the photos were posted by British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

In an article published on Sunday, The Daily Mail showed several photos of Jenner wearing black sweatpants and a hoodie, which the publication claims to be as evidence of her pregnancy. In captioning one of the photos, The Daily Mail wrote, "It's baby Jenner! Kylie debuts her bump for the first time as she hides pregnant figure under baggy clothes on Sunday morning." And once Jenner herself caught wind of the story, she was quick to nip it it the bud, accusing the website of altering the photographs to make her look larger.

Jenner even took the opportunity to showcase her own photoshop smarts, telling all "paps" to "check for the crooked lines in the background" which are a hallmark of overly-edited photographs. Romper has reached out to The Daily Mail for comment on these claims and is awaiting a response.

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

