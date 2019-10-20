Looks like the phrase "like mother, like daughter" may be especially true when it comes to one reality TV star-turned-makeup mogul and her 20-month-old daughter. Kylie Jenner has revealed Stormi is "super into makeup" and has already been asking for a bit of lip color. Jenner dished about Stormi and shared her everyday makeup look with fans in a new video posted to her official YouTube account on Friday.

"Stormi is actually super into makeup right now," Jenner, who founded Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, said. "It is amazing."

And like Jenner, who noted in the video that lipstick was the one product she "can't live without," Stormi also appears to be obsessed with lip colors. "Every time I'm wearing lipstick, she notices," Jenner said. "She looks at me and is like, 'lip lip lip.'"

Later in the video, Jenner admits that, despite her own heavy interest and involvement in makeup — not to mention the interest her daughter is already showing — she hasn't decided when she'll actually let Stormi start using Kylie Cosmetics. "I haven't even thought about when I'm going to let Stormi wear makeup," she said. "I don't know, I'm just going to see. She might even not want to wear makeup."

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

OK, the idea that Stormi won't want to wear makeup may just be wishful thinking, Jenner admits. "Honestly, how things are going, this girl is obsessed with makeup," she said. "She begs me at this point."

While Jenner said she hasn't thought about letting Stormi start wearing makeup, older sister Kim Kardashian recently revealed to E! News that she'd had to stop letting 6-year-old daughter North play with makeup after husband Kanye West said he'd had it. "She loves makeup but her dad won't let her wear it," Kardashian told E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "I think he had it, he changed all the rules."

Kardashian went on to explain that she "kind of got in trouble" for allowing North to wear "one pop of something" when it came to makeup, such as the red lipstick North rocked last Christmas.

But given the name Stormi's mother has made for herself in the makeup industry, it's hardly surprising to hear that she's already beginning to become "obsessed" with makeup. What's more, it seems as if Stormi is surrounded by makeup, thanks largely to her mom's career. In a separate YouTube video posted earlier this month, Jenner revealed that not only does Stormi spend a lot of time at the Kylie Cosmetics office, she even has her own bedroom and play room there.

"She really never leaves my side," Jenner said in that video, while showing off Stormi's high chair. "So we're here all the time. She'll have lunch here, dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here."

While giving fans a tour of her own personal office — and showing off a black and white portrait of her and Stormi — Jenner later revealed that it was important for her to keep Stormi close because her daughter was, without knowing it, her biggest motivator. "She motivates me everyday to work harder and be a better person," Jenner said. "I'm just obsessed with her."