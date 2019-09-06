Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott give a whole new meaning to the term "power couple." Jenner is a cosmetics mogul and Scott is a best selling music artist — which means their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, has some big shoes to fill. But it doesn't seem like that will be too hard. Especially since Kylie Jenner says Stormi is the perfect combination of her and Travis Scott, and it really makes so much sense.

Stormi shines in every single photo and video that her parents take of her. She seems like such a happy tot. But let's be real, she has so many reasons for her to be happy. She's gone on international vacations with her parents, embarked on tour with her dad, and has applied makeup with her mom. And she's done this all in her first year and few months of life. Needless to say, she's getting the best of the both of their worlds. So, it's no brainer that Jenner says Stormi is taking after both of them in the best ways possible.

In a sneak preview in an episode of The Ellen Show airing on Monday, Sept. 9, according to People, Jenner told host Ellen Degeneres that Stormi is the best combination of her and Scott. "She is the perfect mixture of the both of us," Jenner said, according to People. "She's definitely a little rager, she loves music."

"[She's] such a good baby," Jenner added. "She comes everywhere with me."

In fact, Stormi is so much like her mom, that her grandmother (aka Kris Jenner) actually gets them confused for each other — in spite of their 20 year age difference. "She is like a little Kylie, it's really wild," Kris told Ellen in the same episode. "Sometimes she looks at you and you think I have to remind myself 'No, that's my granddaughter, not Kylie.' You know, for two seconds, you're starting to lose it."

"When I start calling her Kylie, you know we have a problem," Kris added.

This isn't the first time that someone has made this comparison. Over the past year, Kylie has shared baby photos of Stormi next to her own baby photos to show how much her little girl looks like her. The proof is in the pudding. Stormi and Kylie have such similar facial features in these photos, the resemblance is pretty much uncanny. And the fact that they always find an excuse to match doesn't hurt, either.

But, Kylie is also willing to admit that Stormi has very similar facial features to her dad, too. In a question and answer video posted to Kylie's YouTube channel in July 2018, when Stormi was just five months old, she admitted that Stormi also takes after her dad in a lot of ways. "Stormi reminds me of me, she's my twin," Kylie said at the time. "Now she's like, looking a lot more like her dad. The one thing I was insecure about, she has — she has the most perfect lips in the entire world. She didn't get those from me."

While there is no telling if Stormi will inherit her mom's makeup empire, or if she'll get into the music business like her dad, rest assured she's already taking after her parents in other ways.