As most people know, Kylie Jenner decided to keep her pregnancy and the first few months of her daughter's life as private as possible. It was a stealthy move, given that she comes from a family whose business is to capitalize on their personal lives. Though she was successful in keeping a lot of the news about her daughter, Stormi, a secret, the family is opening up a little bit more about that time in their lives. Most recently, Jenner shared footage from Stormi's birth that hasn't been seen before in Travis Scott's new documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom, I Can Fly.

Now available on Netflix, the documentary gives fans a look at Scott's life behind the music and success. This includes getting a look at everything from the childhood bedroom he shared with his brothers to what life is like on tour. However, one of the sweetest parts is when he's being a dad.

In one clip, Scott is shown standing by Jenner in the hospital as she prepared to give birth. As he holds his hands over his mouth as though to gasp, the camera cuts to a shot of the couple holding hands. Shortly afterwards, as People reported, you hear Jenner's sister, Khloé Kardashian, instructing Scott to "cut the cord" after Stormi was delivered. The final shot zooms into Jenner holding Stormi and cuddling her up next to her face.

Even more exciting, Stormi made her very first red carpet debut in order to support her father's documentary, as Us Weekly reported.

Despite all of his professional success, Scott has made it clear that having a daughter has taught him a lot, and he attributes his progress to Jenner as well. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he shared that Jenner "held it down" in the delivery room, and that it was a scary, but incredible, experience. "She walked me through the whole process," Scott told Rolling Stone about Jenner. "There’s this thing called the placenta, that I’ve just been hearing about? Oh my god. So, I was fearful of all that. But I cut the umbilical cord… Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we’re both young. But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it’s uncontrollable. I never thought I could just love something so hard, ya know? It’s crazy.”

Jenner gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018, and announced her arrival through the release of another homemade documentary that chronicled her pregnancy, which she was able to mostly keep out of the press, despite lots of speculation.

Today, it's clear that Jenner is absolutely in love with being a mom, and she's in love with Scott as well. She's shared bits and pieces of her life juggling new parenthood, and you know, running a billion dollar makeup empire. In it, it's always clear that Stormi is a priority (in a recent "day in the life" video she posted on YouTube, it was revealed that Stormi actually has her own room in the Kylie Cosmetics office).

As for Scott, it's clear that he's accomplished a lot in his life, but fatherhood takes priority for him. Though we only get glimpses of their lives now and again, it's so exciting to see them happy and doing so well.