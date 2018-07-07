It's no secret that both pregnancy and childbirth have a way of changing a woman's body. Whether it's wider hips, stretch marks, larger breasts, or a softer tummy, these physical differences can be either permanent or temporary. Even changes that are temporary can take time — and a lot of hard work — to reverse. (Because growing and birthing a human being is no joke, folks.) And that's probably why Kylie Jenner sharing how her body has changed since giving birth to Stormi is so relatable.

During a Q & A session Jenner recorded with her BFF Jordyn Woods, the young mom spilled on all the ways pregnancy has altered her physical appearance, E! Online reported. And I'm pretty sure moms across the nation are nodding and going, "Same, girl. Same. On Friday, Jenner revealed in this video that she was finally ready to get back to the gym. "I planned my first workout on Monday because I'm not even doing it to get in shape, even though after Stormi, I feel like people think that I like, bounce back super fast," the Lip Kit mogul said. "Which I guess I did and that I'm just, 'Oh, it's just, everything's so perfect,' and people like, can get the wrong idea on Instagram sometimes ... especially at such a young age to see your body go through such a change and it is physically, mentally and emotionally a challenge."

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

"It's also a beautiful thing ... and it was such a great pregnancy and birth and like, I'm so happy and I would have done the same thing over again," Jenner added, OK! Magazine reported. She continued:

But like, you know, my boobs are definitely like, three times the size, which bothers me. I have like, stretch marks on my boobs. I feel like, you know, my stomach isn't the same and my waist is the same and my butt's bigger and my thighs are bigger, like everything.

After remaining silent throughout the rampant pregnancy rumors that started swirling back in September, 2017 — not to mention, limiting public appearances and eventually going virtually quiet on social media — Jenner confirmed on Super Bowl Sunday that she had given birth on Feb. 1, Vanity Fair reported. Along with an 11-minute video chronicling her pregnancy, Jenner shared on social media that she had welcomed a healthy baby girl with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. "I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Jenner wrote at the time. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed t prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Since delivering her baby girl, Jenner has shared a number of shots of herself showcasing her bare mid-section, People reported. Many of her followers were surprised at how quickly the young mom "bounced back" after giving birth. But as Jenner revealed in Friday's YouTube Q & A, her body definitely isn't the same as it was pre-baby — regardless of how it might appear on social media.

For all of us regular, non-Kar/Jenner moms out there, Kylie Jenner's honesty about how her body has changed since giving birth is refreshing. Although you'll probably never she her stretch marks featured on Instagram, it's nice to know that celebrities have them too. It's just a normal side effect part of pregnancy, after all. And I don't know about you, but like Jenner, my thighs and butt definitely get bigger along with my mid-section during pregnancy. Just like my postpartum tummy pooch, it usually takes several months for these areas to go back to my normal, as well. So thanks, Kylie Jenner, for giving your followers a serious dose of real. Because honestly — whether or not the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star knows it — her transparency goes a long way in normalizing the postpartum body.