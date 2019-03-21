Earlier this week, fans speculated about whether Kylie Jenner is pregnant with baby number two. Although Jenner has debunked gossip before, some people remain convinced Stormi's sibling is on the way. And if you fall into this camp, you'll probably want to read Kylie Jenner's comments that address those pregnancy rumors. Hopefully, her answer will set the record straight once and for all.

Jenner's 1-year-old daughter, Stormi, is a big cutie. From the little girl's sweet smile to her sunny personality, it's really no surprise some fans are eager for her mom to have another kid. Enthusiasm for baby number two reached a fever pitch earlier this week after Jenner posted a series of Instagram posts of herself lounging around with baby Stormi.

In one adorable pic, Stormi clings to her mom as they lie together on a bouncy house. "My baby is stuck to me like glue lately," Jenner captioned a shot of Stormi hugging her chest. And in a video post, Jenner can be heard telling a snuggly Stormi: "Girl you got to do things without me."

Some fans theorized that Stormi has been clingy to Kylie lately because she can somehow sense her mom is pregnant. "She knows her brother or sister is inside baking," one fan wrote, according to BuzzFeed.

Apparently, there's an old wives tale out there that suggests babies can detect a pregnancy early on, hence the clinginess.

If you were on board with this theory, Jenner's recent chat with Germany's Interview magazine might disappoint you. "I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now," the makeup mogul revealed when asked about her family plans.

Although Jenner isn't ready for another little one just yet, she is eager to experience motherhood all over again. Want some proof? Look no further than her gushing comment about raising Stormi.

" ... I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," she explained in the same interview. "I remember people used to ask, 'are you ready for this?' And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child."

Jenner continued: "She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better. The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her."

Too cute. It's clear Jenner and Stormi share a deep bond.

Although it would be adorable to watch Stormi interact with a sibling, Jenner deserves to navigate the rest of her 20s and beyond without fans pressuring her to get pregnant. Now that Jenner has ticked motherhood off of her list, she can work on her other goals, professional or otherwise, before she conceives again. Rest assured everything will happen in due time, folks.