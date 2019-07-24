Another day, another Kar-Jenner scandal. At least, that's the way it seems sometimes because unfortunately, some people love to hate on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family. Whether haters are claiming they're only "famous for being famous" or nitpicking their parenting, the famous fam seemingly can never catch a break. And oftentimes, the criticism is unwarranted. But when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott getting dragged for supposedly parking in a disability-accessible spot, I can't say I feel sorry for them.

On Sunday, Jenner, 21, posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend, Travis Scott (who also happens to be the father of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi) posing in front of one of their cars. The pair seem to be in an underground parking lot, pausing for a quick selfie. Although the pic seems fine on the surface, plenty of Instagram followers noticed a troubling detail: Jenner and Scott appear to be parked in a disability-accessible parking space, according to Cosmopolitan. And the icing on the cake? Jenner captioned the Instagram post with, "Partners in crime 4 evaaa." Um, did she mean that literally?

Of course, it didn't take long for Instagram to notice the obvious issue with Jenner's photo. One person wrote, "Parking in a handicapped spot? Really? I hope you got a ticket."

Another person chimed in with, "Sooo, Which one of y’all are handicap?"

Yet another follower commented, "Anyone notice or care they’re in a handicap space."

“I guess celebrities can park wherever they want?” another Instagram user wrote.

Jenner and Scott did not immediately respond to Romper’s requests for comment regarding the backlash.

That evening, disability inclusion group The Ruderman Family Foundation, spoke out against the celebrities' actions. “Accessible parking is meant for people with disabilities who need it,” said Jay Ruderman, the foundation’s president, according to People. “As a role model to many, this is an opportunity for Kylie Jenner to use her celebrity status to help society understand why accessible parking is a basic right for people with disabilities to be included in daily life.”

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Jenner has faced scrutiny from disability advocates. Back in 2015, she was blasted for posing in a wheelchair for Interview magazine, according to E! News. You know, despite the fact that she is able-bodied and doesn't actually use a wheelchair. Yeah.

“It’s disappointing to see people fall back on the tired and totally untrue idea that being in a wheelchair is limiting,” Ian Ruder, senior editor of New Mobility told People. “I think most wheelchair users, myself included, would tell you that our wheelchairs are empowering and enable us to fully live our lives.”

Meanwhile, Interview magazine clarified the thought process behind the photoshoot, telling E! News at the time. "Our intention was to create a powerful set of pictures that get people thinking about image and creative expression, including the set with the wheelchair. But our intention was certainly not to offend anyone."

So, yeah. If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did park in a disability accessible parking space, then this recent criticism is well-earned because, despite their celebrity status, this is not only rude and illegal, but it potentially harms people who need to use these sort of parking spots. And that's definitely not okay.