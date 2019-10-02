In an arguably surprising turn of events, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up after two years of dating, according to TMZ. Although the parents have yet to release a statement about the supposed split, sources told TMZ Tuesday that they're on a break after struggling to make things work.

Scott and Jenner, parents to 1-year-old Stormi, appeared to have a strong relationship in recent months. From Jenner attending the August premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, to the rapper shooting the beauty influencer for Playboy in September, things appeared OK. But this wasn't the case, at least according to sources who told TMZ that the two have been on the rocks for quite some time. "We're told they've been trying to make the relationship work for a while, but several weeks ago they decided to step away — at least for now," the outlet wrote in its report.

Furthermore, it pointed out that Jenner hasn't shared any photos with Scott since Sept. 10. Hmm.

Per the report, the supposed exes will continue to co-parent Stormi, making her their main priority. And don't rule out a reconciliation just yet because the two have reportedly broken up before, the outlet noted.

It's unclear what led to this supposed split but it's obvious the pair's relationship has been mostly full of love, with Scott sweeping Jenner off of her feet in 2017. “Coachella was one of the stops on his tour,” she told GQ, detailing how she went on tour with Scott shortly after their first meeting. “So he said, ‘I'm going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other.' And I was like, ‘I guess I'm going with you.' ...And then we rode off into the sunset."

As for Scott, he previously described her as "the one," telling Rolling Stone: "Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one."

Still, Jenner did admit to fighting with Scott on occasion. And she made it a point to note how their spats never lasted for too long, telling GQ: "When we fight, it's usually just because we've been away from each other for too long and we didn't see each other for like two weeks."

Although rumors are bound to fly during this time, I think it's safe to say Jenner and Scott will remain respectful of one another for Stormi's sake. They are incredible parents, after all, and they were reportedly considering having another baby in the months leading up to this supposed split.

Of course, it's never easy when a celebrity couple breaks up. But sometimes things just aren't mean to be, and if this is the case for Jenner and Scott, I wish them nothing but the best.