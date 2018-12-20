If you've ever sat down and wondered about what it will be like for the KarJenner children to watch their family — and themselves — all grow up on TV, wonder no further because at least in the Jenner/Webster household, no such thing will be happening. In fact, Kylie Jenner — whose family famously stars on E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and Travis Scott's future rule for their daughter Stormi proves that they understand the importance of raising their kids as "normally" as possible.

Though a "normal" upbringing when your parents are some of the most famous people in the world is, uh, kind of a far-fetched concept, Jenner and Scott are going to be doing their absolute best. First and foremost: imposing a limit on Stormi's use of technology, as Us Weekly reported on Thursday.

As Scott recently told Rolling Stone: "Today’s kids are on iPads. There’s so much technology, they don’t play outside anymore... With Stormi — no TV. That sh*t is out."

Scott went on to tell Rolling Stone that while he and Jenner had their daughter quickly, he was excited to become a dad. “We felt like, ‘This is something special.’ And kids are something we kind of talked about when we were getting busy... At first I was like, ‘Man, I need a son,’” he recalled. “When we found out it was a girl, I was like, ‘Huhhh.’ But after a while I was like, ‘Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.’ And when Stormi was born, I was like, ‘Life is fire, bro.’”

In the same interview, Scott also revealed that he and Jenner do something called "Stormi Saturdays," in which they presumably spend time with their daughter... and her favorite thing to do? Play with a Nest thermometer. “We don’t let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays. We don’t f*ck around with those," he told Rolling Stone. "... She loves thermostats — you know those Nest things that spin? Oh, man.”

Of course, it's not only Stormi's dad that swoons over his new daughter and life with his baby girl. In fact, Jenner hasn't been even a little shy about telling the world just how great her life has been since she became a mom and had Stormi.

On Dec. 17, for instance, Jenner posted a photo of herself holding her daughter on Instagram, writing that "2018 has been unforgettable" and "having Stormi of course has made it the best."

And then last month, she captioned a sweet mirror selfie: "ugh i love you so much. a living breathing piece of my heart."

It's clear that this sweet family is adjusting to being a tribe of three, and are absolutely loving every non-KUWTK-watching moment of it.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.