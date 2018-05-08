There was all kinds of mischief going on at the Met Ball, but all we cared about was seeing Kylie Jenner among the fashion elite in her first formal appearance after the birth of Stormi. And Kylie Jenner's 2018 Met Gala look was flawless.

Although Jenner has recently shied away from a number of flashy, public events, she has offered several glimpses into her style as a mom, and was clearly prepared to bring it on her first red carpet event since giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, in February. (In case you were wondering, two of Jenner's sisters — Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner — were also in attendance.)

On Monday evening, Jenner was spotted posing for photos alongside boyfriend, Travis Scott, in a black gown by Alexander Wang with tiny spectacles on her nose. For the record, the theme for the night's event was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination." So Jenner's fashion close made perfect sense — black robes are as Vatican as it comes.

Let's just say Twitter was definitely digging Jenner's Met Gala style.

As W Magazine reported, Jenner stepped out twice this past Saturday in two different Alexander Wang looks. So the thought leading up to the Met Gala was that this was a teaser for the big event. If you think about it, this makes complete sense, as Jenner has attended the designer's shows and appeared in the brand's campaigns in the past.

Ahead of the Gala, Jenner posted a throwback photo from last year's event, during which she made a pretty bold statement. The youngest of the Kar-Jenner siblings sported a Versace dress made entirely of mesh and embellished with jewels, beads, and little fans — which was quickly dubbed the "naked" dress. She paired it with a platinum blond wig. To top it all off, designer Donatella Versace joined Jenner on the red carpet last year, too.

Back in 2016, Jenner made her first-ever appearance at a Met Gala. And she definitely made a statement. The 18-year-old reality star sported a see-through Balmain gown, and according to InStyle, wearing this particular dress wasn't particularly comfortable. Following the event, Jenner took to Snapchat to show off the price of her stunning look. She wrote, "When ur dress made you bleed and ur feet are purple," alongside a photo of her scratched-up leg and one of her obviously discolored feet. Ouch! Here's to hoping Jenner leaves tonight's Met Gala in much better shape than last year.

Clearly, fans are loving Kylie Jenner's choice of fashion for the 2018 Met Gala. And to be honest, I think she's totally rockin' it, too. It's good, too, that the new mama is able to step away for the night and enjoy a few hours all dolled up and away from baby Stormi. New motherhood can be incredibly exhausting — not to mention isolating — for new parents. It's nice to be able to hit the reset button every once in a while. And what better event to re-emerge into the red carpet scene than at the Met Gala?

