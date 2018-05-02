Kylie Jenner's 3-Month Update On Stormi Shows Just How Much She's Grown

She may be on vacation, but she's not about to let any milestones slip by. Kylie Jenner's three-month update on Stormi was posted on Instagram late Tuesday night, while the family celebrates dad Travis Scott's 26th birthday in Turks and Caicos. This is the second stop of their whirlwind celebration; according to Us Weekly, Jenner also rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for her rapper boyfriend last weekend. He's not the only one having a special week, though, as Jenner noted in the caption of her latest Instagram: "my pretty girl is 3 months old today."

It's been a heck of a ride for Jenner. While she's adjusting to being a new mom, her life is actually just now getting back to normal. The reality star has grown up surrounded by cameras, but she chose to keep her pregnancy under wraps, which meant going uncharacteristically incognito for the better part of a year. Although she's previously expressed ambivalence or even a little disdain for her fame, it probably also feels pretty good not to live with the constant anxiety that the paparazzi might spoil her secret. And you know she loves social media. No more close-up face shots for her!

Stormi Webster was born on Feb. 1, and Jenner announced her birth three days later, just before the Super Bowl, with a video montage of her pregnancy. TMZ reported that she was delivered at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, just like all of her cousins, except for the youngest one. Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian chose to give birth to her daughter, True Thompson, in Ohio, where the baby's father lives. She was born on April 12. But the oldest Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kourtney and Kim, have both had all their children at Cedars-Sinai, including Kim's youngest, Chicago West, who was delivered via surrogate on Jan. 15.

Three infants being born into the family within three months of each other might seem a little overwhelming (tell me every family member owns, like, five Diaper Genies), but it also has its benefits, Jenner pointed out. In an interview for the Evening Standard conducted by big sister Kim, Jenner said she enjoyed being simultaneously pregnant with Khloé, because they were "both doing it for the first time." And since Jenner was a few months ahead of her older sister, she was able to give her a heads-up on — forgive me — what to expect. And now that the babies are here, Kim's daughter gives her a preview of Stormi's developments. "Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she's a little bit more advanced," Jenner said. "And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she's doing the same things Chi was doing."

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Jenner also told her sister that she's adjusting well to motherhood. "I'm learning so much more about myself and life, and it's been such a great experience," she said. The hardest part for her has been leaving Stormi behind when she needs to go conduct some grownup business. "I think about her all the time, anywhere I am," continued the makeup mogul. "I can't wait till she can come everywhere with me." But tough as it is, Jenner's still making some time for herself; last month, she posted an Instagram pic of herself dolled up for Coachella with pink hair, captioning it, "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom." Even moms like to party!

Jenner's social media feeds are still full of pouty selfies and product promotion, just as they've always been, but it's clear from the photos of Stormi that she's really over the moon for her. Two weeks ago, she shared a shot of the two lounging together with the caption, "bff," and she's referred to as her "angel baby" on more than one occasion. She may have raised a few eyebrows when she chose to have a child at a relatively young age, but there's no denying that motherhood really suits her.

