Plenty of people aren't into astrology, with some claiming it's junk science. And if you fall into this camp (no judgment), I urge you to learn more about Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's zodiac sign because this little girl is an Aquarius through and through. How so, you ask? I present to you this hilarious and adorable pic of Stormi hanging out an aquarium with her gaggle of cousins. Aquarians, unite!

In case you didn't already know, Jenner is a firm believer in astrology, noting in her now defunct E! series, Life of Kylie, that her status as a Leo makes her occasionally clash with other members of her family, especially the clan's Scorpios, which includes Kris, Kendall, and Caitlyn Jenner. So, it shouldn't be too much of a surprise that she's interested in her own child's sun sign.

Born in February 2018, 1-year-old Stormi is an Aquarius, meaning she's possibly "fierce" and "has a strong desire for freedom," according to AstroStyle.

As for Stormi's time of birth, aka 4:43 p.m., that gives clues about other areas of her birth chart. Her "rising sign" (the planetary influence which was rising, i.e. on the Eastern horizon, according to Cosmopolitan) is Leo. This sign is best known for producing natural leaders, like President Barack Obama, to name one example.

Now that I've caught you up to speed about Stormi's sun and rising sign, let's chat about the photo in question. It all started when Kylie shared a shot of Stormi striking a pose during a trip to the aquarium with her cousins, captioning the shot: "This girl... look at your daughter @travisscott. She’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager? Or both...I need answers lol."

To go into a little more detail, the adorbs picture shows Stormi standing to one side, hands crossed, while her cousins ogle an aquarium fill of fish. The rest of the crew are understandably fascinated, except for Stormi. She looks bored? Unimpressed? Annoyed?

I can't say for certain, but Instagram had a lot of theories about the look.

"It’s definitely an Aquarius thing," wrote in one fan, while another user diagnosed the little one's expression and stance as meaning, "When you’re a billionaire and everyone else is just a millionaire."

Whatever Stormi was actually going through at that actual moment, it seems to fit the theory that Aquarians can be "aloof, temperamental and independent," as Astrology Zodiac Signs noted. All of these qualities could describe Stormi in this photo, but that being said, her mama will find out more about her personality soon enough.

Astrology aside, the first year of your child's life is when you really start to see what they're all about. Until my second daughter started talking, for example, I had no idea she was a contrarian. Anything you said, she had a rebuttal, even at 18 months. She was impressive in her logic and it was exhausting. But I couldn't have foreseen this when she was an angelic and smiling 6-month-old, of course.

From the looks of things, I have a feeling Stormi is going to be full of personality and super-bright. As Us Weekly noted, the little girl already has plenty of words in her vocabulary, after all.

"I love this little girl so much," Jenner said about her daughter's sweet personality earlier in July, according to Instagram. posted on social media earlier in the month, when she and Scott took Stormi out for a day of fun. "Not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul." Awww.

I think it's safe to say Stormi is a great kid not because of her sun sign, but because she has great and loving parents. Still, her Aquarius spirt is fun to think about.